Hamer starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face West Brom this afternoon

Coventry City host West Brom in the first game of the Championship today in what is a huge game for both clubs.

The Sky Blues go into the clash just two places and one point behind the fourth-placed Baggies, and Mark Robins’ men will fancy their chances given they boast the second best home record in the division.

However, it’s not going to be easy against an Albion side that have plenty of quality, whilst Robins also has doubts over several players, but here we look at the XI we expect Coventry to go with…

Injuries meant the boss had to go with a makeshift back three at Bournemouth last time out, so Michael Rose’s probable return is a boost, and he should be part of the defensive unit with Dominic Hyam and Kyle McFadzean in front of Simon Moore.

That means Fankaty Dabo can play in his favoured wing-back position, but Robins has a big decision to make after Todd Kane’s impressive contribution, including a goal, against the Cherries. Dabo started the season as first-choice, so should just about get the nod but it wouldn’t be an issue if Kane did make the XI. On the opposite flank, Ian Maatsen is sure to start.

In midfield, Gustavo Hamer is rated as a doubt after a foot injury saw him miss the trip to the south coast. Given his quality, he will play if he’s available, with Robins sure to want him in the team. If he does start, it’s likely to be alongside the experienced Liam Kelly.

26 questions about Coventry City’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Did Mark Robins manage more or less than 50 Coventry games in his first spell in charge? More Less

Going forward, the exciting Callum O’Hare will be the main creative outlet, and he will be tasked with providing Matty Godden and Viktor Gyokeres with chances.

The latter has seen his form dip after an excellent start to the season and he was left out at the Vitality Stadium, but, at home, Coventry will want to take the game to Albion, so a front two is the way to go.

Thoughts? What XI would you go with? Let us know in the comments below.