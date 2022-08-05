Hamer starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Rotherham on Sunday

Coventry City take on Rotherham United this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, with the rather novel kick-off time of 3pm on a Sunday scheduled.

The Sky Blues have had a solid start to the season with them drawing 1-1 with Championship newcomers Sunderland, and now they’ll want to build on that by getting a win against the Millers this weekend at home.

With the Commonwealth games in Birmingham in mind, the game has been pushed back a day to help ease the burden on things like the emergency services, and so Sky Blues and Millers fans will need to wait an extra day to see their side in action.

Ahead of the game, here’s how we think the home side could line up:

The defensive structure could well remain the same as the one that faced Sunderland in terms of the back three, whilst Fankaty Dabo could come in at right-wing-back.

In midfield, Callum O’Hare remains an injury headache and so could miss out, with Ben Sheaf, Jamie Allen and Gus Hamer in the middle of the park.

Matty Godden and Viktor Gyokeres could once again be the men in the final third, with Gyokeres opening his account for the season in fine style last week against Sunderland.