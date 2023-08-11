Coventry City will be looking to bounce back after last weekend's defeat away at Leicester City.

Considering they managed to put themselves in the lead through Kyle McFadzean's header, they will be disappointed not to have won the game with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's brace consigning them to a defeat.

However, the Sky Blues will also be encouraged by the fact they managed to compete with a side that are among the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League.

There was no shortage of effort from Mark Robins' side and they will need to work just as hard this weekend if they are to get anything from tomorrow's clash against Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Who could be in Coventry City's starting lineup against Middlesbrough?

Ahead of the Saturday early kick-off, we take a look at the starting line-up Robins may decide to go with as the Midlands side look to get three points on the board.

GK: Ben Wilson

Wilson was the king of clean sheets in the Championship last season and he couldn't have done much about either of Leicester's goals last weekend.

With this in mind, he simply must start again despite the fact summer signing Brad Collins is also available as an option.

LWB: Josh Dasilva

The former Bristol City man did reasonably well on his debut and certainly showed enough promise to be included in the first XI this weekend.

He became accustomed to the left wing-back role during his time at Ashton Gate and with the experience he has in this position, he will be hoping he can be an asset in both the defensive and attacking thirds.

LCB: Joel Latibeaudiere

Latibeaudiere will be wary about the possibility of Luis Binks potentially taking his starting spot at some point, but he has English second-tier experience under his belt and will be looking to use this knowledge to keep his starting spot.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he starts again this weekend despite his side's defeat against the Foxes on Sunday. Aged just 23 and signing permanently for the Sky Blues, he could be an excellent long-term starter under Robins.

CB: Kyle McFadzean

In the middle of the back three, McFadzean has the experience required to be a calming figure in defence.

Already knowing Robins' methods and what he requires from his team, it would be a surprise if the skipper was dropped anytime soon, even if he suffers a loss in form.

He scored last weekend and will be hoping to be a threat from Gus Hamer's inswinging corners again against Michael Carrick's side.

RCB: Bobby Thomas

Overall, Thomas actually enjoyed a decent debut and made the step up from League One very well.

His ability to get himself in attacking positions and be a threat could be a real asset for Robins, who will want his side to be as positive as possible.

The fact he's a permanent signing will allow him to settle properly and develop into a real star in the Midlands in the coming years.

RWB: Josh Eccles

The wing-back had his hands full with Stephy Mavididi but the latter was more active when the Coventry defender had left the pitch.

Although Milan van Ewijk can't be blamed for that, with the Foxes naturally pushing for an equaliser and then a winner late on, the fact Eccles did well at the King Power Stadium should mean he retains his starting spot.

CDM: Gustavo Hamer

The fact Hamer started in midweek suggests he's going to be fully fit for this game and that's a real positive after he was withdrawn from the Leicester game.

The match changed at the King Power when he was taken off, so he's certainly someone that should be in the starting lineup when fit and available.

Not only are his corners a game-changer but he can control games from the middle of the park and that's extremely useful for the Sky Blues who will be looking to be dominant once again this season.

CDM: Ben Sheaf

Sheaf, along with Hamer, could be a key player for the Sky Blues this season and has proven to be an excellent signing for the Midlands side.

Liam Kelly can also operate in midfield, but the Hamer and Sheaf combination seemed to work well last weekend.

CAM: Kasey Palmer

Palmer was simply exceptional at times last weekend and did more than enough to suggest that he can be a good attacking midfield option to have along with the injured Callum O'Hare.

If he can perform well enough, he could even keep O'Hare out of the starting line-up and with O'Hare hoping to return next month, this is an important game for him.

ST: Haji Wright

It may be harsh on Matt Godden who managed to get himself in the right positions against Leicester but he did miss a couple of golden chances and Wright is their record signing, so you would imagine he may start.

The American had an effort tipped onto the crossbar by Mads Hermansen during the clash at the King Power, in what was an impressive cameo, and will be desperate to get himself on the scoresheet this weekend if he's given an opportunity.

ST: Ellis Simms

He may not have enjoyed his best game at Leicester but Simms is a proven goalscorer at this level and could form an excellent partnership with Wright.

With his stature and quality, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get himself on the scoresheet.