Hamer in: The best Coventry City 5-a-side team from the current squad – Do you agree?

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Coventry City.

Due to a mix of postponements and poor results early on, the Sky Blues currently find themselves bottom of the Championship table.

However, in recent weeks, results have become more solid, and with Gustavo Hamer soon to return from suspension, and Callum O’Hare still to return from injury, Mark Robins’ side are only going to get stronger.

Indeed, the club have a squad which far exceeds the capacity of mere survival in the second tier.

Putting this season aside for the moment, though, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at a five-a-side team for some clubs in the EFL based on their current squad.

Below you can see what we came up with for Coventry City.

In net, it felt like an obvious choice, with goalkeeper Ben Wilson our choice inbetween the sticks.

This was solely down to the fact he is currently the number one at the CBS Arena, making seven Championship appearances so far this season.

At the back it was a tougher choice, but in the end, we settled on Nottingham Forest loanee Jonathan Panzo.

Panzo is a physical presence and a brilliant defender – given you’re only playing with one defender in five-a-side, you can’t ask for much more.

With putting in tackles in mind, Gustavo Hamer is also another that takes a place in the side. Given he can do a bit of everything, he was an obvious choice, adding dynamism and bite to the team.

Ahead of him, adding flair and creativity is Sky Blues star Callum O’Hare.

Currently injured, no doubt the club will begin to rise back up the league table when he returns.

Last but not least, up front is Viktor Gyokeres.

Three goals to his name already this season after bagging 17 in the league last season, the Swedish international would get plenty of chances to show off his finishing with the likes of Hamer and O’Hare in behind him.