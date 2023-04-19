Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass could be back fit for Saturday's game against Exeter City, which has caught the attention of Owls fans.

The 29-year-old has scored 15 times and provided seven assists for Wednesday this term but has been missing mid-March due to injury.

Sheffield Wednesday get Josh Windass injury boost

Darren Moore's side have won just two of their eight games in Windass' absence, which has seen them drop out of the League One automatic promotion places.

There have been concerns that the forward may not return this season but Moore has told the Sheffield Star that he could be back in action for Saturday's game against Exeter.

He said: "We’ll check on Josh for Saturday. It could be 50-50 for Saturday but we’ll see."

Wednesday got back to winning ways on Tuesday evening and have three games in which to force their way back into the top two.

Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Josh Windass injury news

The update has certainly proven a talking point among Owls fans on Twitter.

Some are very excited...

While others remain, understandably, cautious...

And some think he should be held back for the play-offs...