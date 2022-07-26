Hall talks move, early team news v Swansea: The latest Rotherham United news headlines you might have missed

Rotherham United are back in the Sky Bet Championship and will have full intentions of staying there for longer than one season come the end of the campaign.

The Millers have proven a bit of a yo-yo club in recent seasons between Sky Bet League One and the Sky Bet Championship, with them struggling to stay in the second tier but also proving largely too good for the third tier.

They get another crack at the Championship this year, then, and, whilst we wait for these final few days to pass before the season starts, we’re taking a look at some of the latest Millers headlines doing the rounds:

Hall talks Millers switch

Grant Hall has revealed why he opted to make the loan switch to Rotherham United from Middlesbrough.

Hall’s game time became quite limited on Teesside and he’s now looking to get playing more regularly once again.

“I’m delighted to sign,” Hall said Rotherham’s official club website.

“It’s been good to get the deal done so I can hopefully hit the ground running and get in to meet the lads and train before the start of the season.

“I think that was partly the reason why I wanted to come as well because obviously he [Rotherham manager Paul Warne] wanted me here and he wants me to play football. That’s the main thing for me, it was a frustrating season last season.”

Swansea boost

Rotherham take on Swansea this weekend as the Sky Bet Championship gets underway and the Welsh club has been boosted by the return of Ben Cabango.

Opposition manager Russell Martin said:

“The plan is for Ben to be involved at Rotherham in some capacity.

“We will not take any risks with him.

“But he has worked really hard, as have the medical team, in getting to a really good place in his recovery and with his conditioning.”

Bramall a fitness headache

Cohen Bramall, meanwhile, may not be fit for the clash against Swansea with Paul Warne reporting that there is still a little bit of work he needs to do before getting fully match fit.

The full-back is an exciting player and should be a hit with the Millers but it might be a little longer than fans would have hoped to see him make his competitive debut for them.

Time will soon tell.