Hall starts: The early predicted Rotherham United XI to face Swansea on Saturday

Rotherham United will officially make their return to the Championship on Saturday afternoon, when they start the 2022/23 season at home to Swansea City.

Following promotion from League One at the end of the previous campaign, the Millers will now be aiming for a strong start as they look to finally establish themselves at Championship level.

But just what sort of line-up could manager Paul Warne name, to give his side the best possible chance of picking up all three points on the opening day this weekend.

We’ve taken a look at just who we think will make up Rotherham’s opening day XI against Swansea, right here.

In goal, Viktor Johansson’s Championship experience from the last time Rotherham were at this level, means we’ve gone for him to get the nod between the posts.

At left-back, Warne has suggested that new signing Cohen Bramall may not be match fit come the opening game, meaning Talaji Bola could get the nod in that position.

Right-back Wes Harding and new signing Jamie McCart could both feature in the back four after recovering from pre-season fitness issues, which may well be completed by Grant Hall, who provides some vast Championship experience after completing his loan move from Middlesbrough.

Despite speculation around his future, Ben Wiles remains a Rotherham as things stand, so he should surely start given the attacking threat he provides from the centre of the park, while Dan Barlaser has been another standout from that position in recent seasons.

Out wide, Shane Ferguson is another who provides plenty of useful Championship experience having also overcome injury, while Chiedozie Ogbene has been another of Rotherham’s top performers recently, and will surely be looked to for a crucial spark here.

Upfront, with Tom Eaves – back at Rotherham for a second spell – and Josh Kayode both set to miss the start of the campaign through injury, it could be Georgie Kelly and another new signing, Conor Washington, who lead the line against the Swans.