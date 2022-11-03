Halil Dervisoglu shares six-word message after scoring winner for Burnley against Rotherham

Halil Dervisoglu has taken to Instagram to share a message with Burnley’s fans following his side’s latest outing in the Championship.

The Clarets managed to extend their lead at the top of the league standings last night in dramatic fashion as they staged a superb comeback against Rotherham United.

The Millers opened the scoring in the third minute of this clash as Ben Wiles headed home from Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross.

Jay Rodriguez then scored his ninth goal of the season to level proceedings for Burnley.

Following the break, Rotherham restored their lead via an effort from Chiedozie Ogbene.

Matt Taylor’s side were reduced to ten men as Cohen Bramall was shown a second yellow card by referee Leigh Doughty.

This proved to be a turning point in the game as Manuel Benson netted an equaliser for Burnley in the 91st minute.

Dervisoglu then scored the winning goal for the Clarets as he converted a rebound after Josh Brownhill’s effort was saved by Viktor Johanssen.

As a result of this latest victory, Burnley are now five points clear of their nearest challengers Blackburn Rovers.

After this game, Dervisoglu took to Instagram to share a brief message.

The forward posted: “What a night at Turf Moor!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halil Dervisoglu (@halildervisoglu_)

The Verdict

Although there still plenty of football left to be played this season, Burnley demonstrated the signs of a team that is destined to challenge for the title last night as they refused to give up in their clash with the Millers.

The Clarets will now be looking to extend their winning run to five games by defeating Sheffield United on Saturday.

Having scored his first goal for Burnley in yesterday’s clash, it will be interesting to see whether Dervisoglu will be able to use the confidence gained from this strike to push on in the coming months.

Whereas he may have to settle for a place on the substitutes bench at Bramall Lane this weekend, there is no reason why the Turkey international cannot go on to produce another eye-catching cameo display in this fixture.

9 quickfire questions about Burnley FC kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what season did Burnley wear this home kit? 2016/17 2017/18 2020/21 2018/19