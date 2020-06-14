Hal Robson-Kanu reveals the ‘secret’ behind his and West Brom’s top form

West Bromwich Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu has suggested that Slaven Bilic’s experience and man management have been integral factors to both his own personal form and the Baggies’ promotion bid, ahead of the restart of the season.

The Baggies, alongside Leeds United, are in pole position to go on and secure automatic promotion to the Premier League when the Championship season finally gets back underway next week – and with a six point gap to third placed Fulham, Bilic’s side will be hoping to see the job through as soon as possible.

Robson-Kanu has been key to West Brom establishing themselves in a commanding position in the promotion race, with the Wales international having found a rich vein of form for the Baggies before the season was suspended firing in ten goals in 21 appearances.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Robson-Kanu suggested that the reason for his improved form this season has been down to Bilic’s man management skills, while he also believes the West Brom boss has been the key figure behind their bid for automatic promotion.

He said: “The secret is the manager coming in and using me in a key position, where I can bring my best qualities to benefit the team.

“I am most comfortable in the striker position. I can link up play, contribute and create for others, and score goals.

“The manager has been superb all season for us. He has a wealth of experience, having managed at the top level.

“He’s getting the best out of what is probably the strongest squad in my time at West Brom.”

The verdict

These comments from Robson-Kanu should come as little surprise, but also show just how influential Bilic has been around the Hawthorns throughout his first season in charge of the club, with the experienced former West Ham manager adapting seamlessly to life in the Championship.

Bilic has a very strong group of attacking players to chose from, and he has managed to find a system to get the very vest out of the likes of Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana, which has been helped by the ability for Robson-Kanu to link the play.

West Brom supporters will be hoping that both the Baggies and Robson-Kanu can carry on from where they left of before the season was suspended, and if Bilic can continue to get the best out of his side for the next nine games then they should be back in the Premier League next term.