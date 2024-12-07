Hal Robson-Kanu spent a sizeable chunk of his playing career at Reading, having joined the club when he was a teenager.

He didn't enjoy the best start to life at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, spending much of his first few years at the club on the sidelines.

But that didn't deter him in his quest to become an important first-teamer for the Royals.

In fairness, he wouldn't have won much game time for the Berkshire outfit during the early stages of his time at the club, even if he had been fit.

Joining in 2004, he saw the first team break the Championship points record during the 2005/06 campaign, before they enjoyed a memorable two-year stay in the Premier League.

Before his debut in August 2009, he went out on loan to the likes of Southend United and Swindon Town to gain more experience under his belt, and that seemingly helped him to make the transition to first-team football at the SCL Stadium.

Hal Robson-Kanu's first-team impact at Reading

He made his first senior appearance for the Royals on the opening day of the 2009/10 season against Nottingham Forest. Brendan Rodgers was his manager at the time - and he was the man who convinced Robson-Kanu to make the switch to Berkshire.

Rodgers didn't last very long, but his successor Brian McDermott was keen to retain Robson-Kanu as a first-team option and that was a massive thing for the former Wales international - considering McDermott was in charge for more than three years.

It's fair to say that Robson-Kanu wasn't always one of the first names on the teamsheet during McDermott's first spell in charge - but that isn't because the latter didn't want to pick him.

Jobi McAnuff and Jimmy Kebe were practically undroppable, especially during the promotion-winning 2011/12 season.

Even during that campaign though, Robson-Kanu was able to make some important contributions, with his goals earning the club some crucial points.

His headed assist against Leeds United in April 2012 also came at a vital time - and that game helped the Royals to secure a top-flight return.

He was able to shine in the top tier as well, scoring seven league goals in total during the 2012/13 campaign, with his brace at Fulham during the latter stages of the season providing some cheer for fans after their relegation was confirmed.

Hal Robson-Kanu's 2012/13 campaign (Premier League games only) Appearances 25 Goals 7 Assists 1

Unfortunately for him, he wasn't really able to build on that at the SCL Stadium, scoring some decent goals and enjoying some memorable moments after the 2012/13 season but failing to stand out.

He did, however, register three goals and seven assists in 28 league appearances during his final season (2015/16) before he was out of contract. And in 2016, it came as no surprise when he decided to leave the club after a successful Euro 2016 campaign.

Not only did Wales get to the semi-final of the competition, but his Cruyff turn and goal against Belgium created headlines around the world.

Hal Robson-Kanu tainted Reading FC fan reputation slightly

Speaking just days after his contract in Berkshire expired in July 2016, Robson-Kanu told the media that he believed his decision to run down his contract with the Royals was a great decision.

He told the BBC: "I made a decision to run my contract at Reading down.

"I've been there 12 years, given a lot of service and felt it was the best decision for myself and my career. It's probably one of the best decisions of my life.

"I've made no secret of my desire to play in the Premier League and if that's the best place for me then I'll be there."

The Royals' fanbase had been split on Robson-Kanu anyway. Some argued he could have contributed more to the cause, though others admired him for his long service in Berkshire.

Those comments made to the BBC did not go down well though, and that's not surprising. Considering fans had supported him during his long time at the club, the comments probably weren't the wisest to make, even if he was being honest.

Even in 2016, Twitter was a big platform and plenty of posts by Reading fans were made about what he said. It went on to taint his reputation among some Royals supporters and that's a shame - because the Welshman enjoyed some great moments at the club.

It could also be said that Robson-Kanu probably didn't go on to achieve what he would have wanted to. He spent a considerable amount of time at West Bromwich Albion, played in the English top flight and won a promotion with the Baggies, but that promotion came during the Covid-affected season in 2019/20, which meant he couldn't enjoy this achievement with the Albion fans.

The forward hung up his boots in 2021 and while his Reading contributions should not be forgotten, for many they will have been overshadowed, or at least diluted, by his comments.