Hakeem Odoffin reacts as he seals move to Rotherham United

Hakeem Odoffin, who completed his transfer to the Millers on the 3rd of August, has spoke about how happy he is to complete the move to South Yorkshire.

Yesterday evening, Odoffin announced to his Twitter followers that he “Can’t wait to get going” for Rotherham, and the Millers fans seemed delighted to see that he was smiling at his new home.

The new midfielder/defender also spoke to IFollow Millers, following his move from Hamilton Academical. He said: “It feels great to be here, I’m so happy for everything to now be over the line, it has been going on for a long time and I’m happy to finally get it done.”

The Englishman added: “I held talks with the gaffer and the coaching staff prior to joining. They showed that they wanted me here and they showed intent, that meant a lot to me.”

When speaking about moving back to England, after being in Scotland for the last two and a half years, Odoffin said: “I’m buzzing with the move. Not only to get back into the English leagues, but it is closer to home as well. I just can’t wait to get started”

The Verdict

As a signing, this seems to be a brilliant bit of business for the Millers as Hakeem Odoffin is a versatile, young and exciting prospect. They are bolstering their squad in important areas, as they push for promotion.

Odoffin seems hungry, he wants to kick on and deliver for his new employers. This is a signing to lift the spirits of Rotherham fans and give them hope ahead of the upcoming season.

