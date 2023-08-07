Highlights Haji Wright made his debut for Coventry City as a substitute in their opening day defeat to Leicester City.

Despite the disappointing result, Wright showed promise and had a couple of good chances to score.

Wright expressed his gratitude for making his debut and is aiming to become a regular presence in the team.

Haji Wright has delivered a message to Coventry City supporters following the team’s opening day defeat on Sunday.

The Sky Blues suffered a 2-1 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium to come away from their first fixture of the new campaign with nothing.

Wright made his debut for Mark Robins’ side with a substitute appearance in the second half.

The forward signed for the club for a record €9 million (£7.7 million) fee earlier this month.

The 25-year-old came off the bench in place of Ellis Simms in the 71st minute, with the score still in favour of Coventry.

However, a late brace courtesy of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sealed all three points for the hosts.

What has Haji Wright said about his Coventry City debut?

Despite the result, Wright still showed plenty of promise in his 20-minute appearance, hitting the crossbar with the scores still level.

The US international admitted his disappointment at the result, but still put out a message of gratitude following his debut for his new club.

“Disappointing result today but happy to have given my debut for this great club,” wrote Wright, via Twitter.

Wright will be aiming to become a regular presence in the side following his move from Antalyaspor.

Coventry have had a busy summer of transfer activity following their disappointing loss in the play-off final last May.

Robins and the recruitment staff have worked together to make a number of signings to the first team squad.

However, the departure of Viktor Gyokeres still came as a blow given his importance to the team.

The Swede left for Sporting CP in a deal worth around £20 million.

In his place, Coventry have signed Simms and Wright, who could be set to form a partnership up front in Robins’ team in the coming months.

Coventry have also moved to bring in the likes of Jay Dasilva, Joel Latibeaudiere, Bobby Thomas, Milan van Ewijk and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, among others.

All five of those new arrivals made their competitive debuts for the club on Sunday, featuring to varying degrees against the Foxes.

It is possible that further transfer activity will take place at Coventry between now and the end of the window.

Deadline day is fast approaching, but speculation persists regarding the future of Gustavo Hamer.

Robins has also indicated that further incomings are being targeted ahead of 1 September.

Next up for Coventry is a trip to face AFC Wimbledon in the opening round of the EFL Cup.

How did Haji Wright perform in the clash with Leicester City?

Given Wright only signed for the club in the days leading up to Coventry’s clash with Leicester, he was never likely to start this game.

Nevertheless, despite not training very much with his new teammates, he still showed plenty of signs of promise in his 20-minute spell on the pitch.

His clever movement and direct pace saw him carve open a couple of good chances on the break that he was unlucky not to convert.

He looks to have a lot of potential and could be capable of consistent goals once he gets his feet under the ground in English football.