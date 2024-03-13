Highlights Haji Wright comes up big for Coventry City, proving to be a successful addition to the squad with two crucial goals against Watford.

Neil believes that Wright has integrated well into the team, showcasing his capabilities as a striker despite some inconsistencies.

With impressive stats for Coventry City, Wright has shown his Premier League potential and the club should aim to retain him despite potential offers.

Coventry City forward Haji Wright was the hero for the Sky Blues against Watford on Saturday as he bagged goals either side of half-time to give his side a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.

The American international joined Coventry in the summer from Turkish club Antalyaspor for a club record transfer fee of €9million, and he's proved a success so far.

After a slow start to the season, Mark Robins' side are just two points off the Championship play-off places and are into the FA Cup quarter-final where they'll face Wolves on Saturday.

It has the potential to be a special campaign for the Sky Blues, and Wright could play a big role in helping the club achieve their goals come May.

Coventry City fan pundit offers Haji Wright verdict

The 25-year-old attacker has proved a good addition to Mark Robins' ranks, and has helped soften the blow of losing influential striker Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood believes that Wright has been a good addition to the squad and the club should do all they can to keep him in the summer.

“Haji’s a weird one. He goes in and out of games, the Watford game was a perfect example," explained Neil.

In the first half, he didn’t look interested. His first touch was poor, making the wrong runs, but then he scored a brilliant penalty.

In the second half, the ball comes to him, great first touch, great finish, two goals, and we win 2-1 - that’s what your strikers are paid to do.

“I think he’s more effective from the left, rather than up front with Ellis Simms. He’s surprised me with how well he’s taken to the league, he’s scored some important goals against some good sides as well.

“He’s shown that he’s capable, but there are times when he’s frustrating to watch because he’s a big lad but doesn’t seem to use his physicality much, which is what I’d like to see a bit more of from him.

“I think he’s integrated himself well, and he was always going to be up against it because he had big boots to fill.

"A lot of Cov fans thought he was going to come in and be Gyokeres’ replacement, but he and Ellis Simms have really shouldered that burden and between the two of them they’ve replicated the goals that Gyokeres scored, so that’s shown we’ve done some good business with the pair of them."

At 25, Wright still has his best years ahead of him and Coventry will want to keep hold of him for a bit longer yet, as they only signed him last summer.

“In terms of what his ceiling is, on his day I think he’s capable of playing in the Premier League, and he fits the bill, he’s tall, quick and can take a player on," Neil added.

“I remember the first time I saw him at Leicester away on the first day of the season, and he had a barnstorming run down the left-hand side, beat two defenders and the keeper made a great save to tip his effort onto the bar. It made you think this fella is decent.

“He’s played for the USA in the World Cup, he’s got international caps, and he’s going the right way about getting back into that squad."

As for potential transfer interest this coming summer, Neil believes the club should do all they can to keep him, but understands there could be offers the club can't refuse.

“If someone came calling in the summer, I’d tell them to get lost. We’re one year into a five-year project, so as much as you need to buy players and sell them on for a profit like we did with Hamer and Gyokeres, I think it’s too soon to do that with Haji," said Neil.

“If a ludicrous offer came in for him, like £15-£20m, a club like Coventry can’t afford to turn that down, especially if that could be used on three or four new players to further strengthen the squad.

“We had £35million for Hamer and Gyokeres, and we’ve built a completely new squad which has scored more goals than at this point last season and has conceded less, so if that’s the process we have to trust it, but I’d only let him go for silly money.

Haji Wright's time at Coventry City

In total, Haji Wright has made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues and has 14 goals and registered seven assists.

In 35 league games, he's scored 13 times and registered six assists, meaning he has 19 goal contributions in total, a very decent return.

Wright is versatile and can play on the left and up front, and has alternated between the two positions this season.

According to Fotmob, Wright has registered 13 goals from an xG of 15.76, and 6 assists from an expected assist rate of 1.33.

He has a passing accuracy of 70.5%, has created 21 chances, has a 40.6% dribble success rate and has 174 touches in the opposition's box.

Haji Wright's Championship stats for Coventry City - Fotmob Appearances 35 Goals 13 Assists 6 Expected goals 15.76 Expected assists 1.33 Passing accuracy 70.5% Chances created 21 Dribble success 40.6% Touches in opposition box 174 Shots 89 Shots on target 29 Cross accuracy 18.8% Stats correct as of 12th March 2024

Given the club record fee paid for him, Wright had high standards to live up to, and he's passed the test with flying colours.

He's been a great addition to the Coventry side and everyone at the club will be hoping he remains at the CBS Arena for a while yet.