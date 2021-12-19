‘Had such a mare’ – These Birmingham fans were not impressed with one player in thrashing at Blackburn

Birmingham City endured a disappointing afternoon on Saturday, as they were thrashed 4-0 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Things started badly for Lee Bowyer’s side, with John Buckley firing in on the rebound for the hosts after Matija Sarkic could only parry a cross from Ryan Nyambe.

That was enough to give Rovers a 1-0 half time lead, and they doubled that advantage shortly after the break through Reda Khadra, before a double from Ben Brereton Diaz – including one from the penalty spot – sealed an emphatic win for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Following that loss, Birmingham have now picked up just five points from their last seven games, leaving them 17th in the Championship table.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Birmingham fans appeared far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of criticism, was Kristian Pedersen.

Have Birmingham signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last five seasons?

1 of 20 Barnsley? Yes No

With his contract expiring in the summer, Pedersen is facing an uncertain future at the club, and it seems this match will have done little to change that.

The full-back was well beaten by Nyambe in the lead up to Rovers’ opening goal, and struggled up against the threat of the Namibian throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

That is something that did not go unnoticed among the Birmingham fanbase, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the 27-year-old’s latest performance.

Take a nominal fee for Pedersen in Jan and get him gone #bcfc — Ryan Eaton (@ryaneaton93) December 18, 2021

Pedersen has had such a mare. I’d be knocking a couple of grand off our recent offer after this performance. #bcfc — Connor (@cdbcfc_) December 18, 2021

One of the worst performances I've seen from Blues for a while. Defence was a shambles all game from all of them. Pedersen clearly doesn't wanna be here not that he's doing much to impress potential clubs for him. Midfield was really weak. Up top was poor as well! #bcfc — Jak_Collier (@Jak_Collier) December 18, 2021

Pedersen, thanks for the roulettes, but it’s time to go, and never come back. 👍 #bcfc — ً 🇲🇪 (@reilly_jobson) December 18, 2021

Pedersen is having one. Generally been a big fan of his, but he's playing today like he has zero positional awareness whatsoever. #bcfc — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) December 18, 2021

Pedersen clearly lost interest playing for us, will sad to see him leave without a fee #bcfc — E (@unknown1_e) December 18, 2021

Pedersen has already left, Sunjic doing 2 mens work, Deeney trying his hardest, Bela and Graham can’t create #BCFC — Connor (@connor_t94) December 18, 2021