Birmingham City

‘Had such a mare’ – These Birmingham fans were not impressed with one player in thrashing at Blackburn

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City endured a disappointing afternoon on Saturday, as they were thrashed 4-0 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Things started badly for Lee Bowyer’s side, with John Buckley firing in on the rebound for the hosts after Matija Sarkic could only parry a cross from Ryan Nyambe.

That was enough to give Rovers a 1-0 half time lead, and they doubled that advantage shortly after the break through Reda Khadra, before a double from Ben Brereton Diaz – including one from the penalty spot – sealed an emphatic win for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Following that loss, Birmingham have now picked up just five points from their last seven games, leaving them 17th in the Championship table.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Birmingham fans appeared far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of criticism, was Kristian Pedersen.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Pedersen is facing an uncertain future at the club, and it seems this match will have done little to change that.

The full-back was well beaten by Nyambe in the lead up to Rovers’ opening goal, and struggled up against the threat of the Namibian throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

That is something that did not go unnoticed among the Birmingham fanbase, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the 27-year-old’s latest performance.


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

