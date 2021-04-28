‘Had success before’ – Nottingham Forest targeting move for Bristol City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson this summer, according to Football Insider.

Paterson is no stranger to the City Ground having made 69 appearances for the club between 2013 and 2016, after joining the club from Walsall.

Paterson scored 14 goals and registered 15 assists for the Reds, before leaving for Bristol City in the summer of 2016.

The 29-year-old is still at Ashton Gate and is out for remainder of the season through injury, having scored three goals in 20 league outings this term.

With Paterson out of contract in the summer, Football Insider claim that Forest, Birmingham, Stoke and Millwall are interested in signing the winger on a free.

Here, we discuss the Reds’ reported interest in their former winger…

Jacob Potter

He’s a player that plenty of the City Ground faithful will know well.

Paterson spent two full seasons with Nottingham Forest, but struggled for consistent game time on a regular basis in his time with the Reds, before departing in 2016.

He’s been a solid player for Bristol City to rely on in recent seasons, and I think he’ll be eager to prove a point back with Nottingham Forest if he was to sign for Chris Hughton’s side.

My only concern is that Forest already have some strong options available to them this season, and you have to question whether Paterson would move back to his old club if he didn’t have assurances over a spot in their starting XI.

If they could offer him that, then I think it’d be a smart move by the Reds, but I have my doubts as to whether it would be the best destination for Paterson to head towards this summer.

Ned Holmes

This could turn out to be a shrewd signing from Forest.

Luke Freeman’s arrival hasn’t worked out and Filip Krovinovic’s future is unclear, meaning that reinforcements will be needed in attacking midfield.

When he’s on song, Jamie Paterson can be a brilliant creative spark in midfield and with his contract running down, this could represent a really smart bit of business.

The 29-year-old still has a lot to offer and has done it time and time again in the Championship before.

If he leaves Ashton Gate, then returning to Forest – where he has had success before – could appeal to him.

Phil Spencer

This looks like it could be a really shrewd addition for Nottingham Forest.

Jamie Paterson has enjoyed a solid, but unspectacular season for Bristol City but there’s no doubt that he’s an accomplished player at this level.

With a contract that expires this summer he could be right up Forest’s street.

Chris Hughton is looking for attacking additions but with funds limited they could struggle to find players of real quality, but in Paterson there’s a player who would certainly add something.

There’s bound to be competition for his signature but if Forest can pull it off this could be a good deal.