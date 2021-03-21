Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Had no luck’ – Many Swansea City fans react to frustrating player news

7 mins ago

Swansea City fell to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season on Saturday evening, losing 1-0 to arch rivals Cardiff City at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans will have been hoping to put the pressure back on the top two, after Watford defeated Birmingham City 3-0 earlier on in the day.

But Aden Flint’s close-range finish on eight minutes proved to be decisive, as Cardiff defeated their arch enemies by a goal to nil.

A frustrating afternoon for Swansea was made even worse when Conor Hourihane came off in the 18th minute with a hamstring problem.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a key player for the Swans since arriving on loan from Aston Villa in January, scoring five goals in 15 games for Steve Cooper’s side.

There is a risk, though, that the midfielder could be missing for a while if his hamstring problem proves to be serious.

Speaking after the game, Steve Cooper said: “I am not sure of the extent of his hamstring injury. He has come off, but I am not sure how bad it is, that we will find out over the next few days.

“It seems he might not go away, but I don’t want to rule him in or out at the moment.”

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions…


