‘Had no luck’ – Many Swansea City fans react to frustrating player news

Swansea City fell to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season on Saturday evening, losing 1-0 to arch rivals Cardiff City at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans will have been hoping to put the pressure back on the top two, after Watford defeated Birmingham City 3-0 earlier on in the day.

But Aden Flint’s close-range finish on eight minutes proved to be decisive, as Cardiff defeated their arch enemies by a goal to nil.

A frustrating afternoon for Swansea was made even worse when Conor Hourihane came off in the 18th minute with a hamstring problem.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a key player for the Swans since arriving on loan from Aston Villa in January, scoring five goals in 15 games for Steve Cooper’s side.

There is a risk, though, that the midfielder could be missing for a while if his hamstring problem proves to be serious.

Speaking after the game, Steve Cooper said: “I am not sure of the extent of his hamstring injury. He has come off, but I am not sure how bad it is, that we will find out over the next few days.

“It seems he might not go away, but I don’t want to rule him in or out at the moment.”

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions…

If it's season ending, let's face it, it will get Cooper out of his self imposed jail and allow us a lot more energy on the pitch. Connor Hourihane has been a HUGE MISTAKE!!! — Chris Eames (@the2econdcoming) March 20, 2021

NO!!!!! 😭hope it's not too serious Conor!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼⚪⚫#SCFC — Emí Ní Dhuínn 🇮🇪🦁💜💙(Swansea loanee)🦢⚪⚫ (@amydunne_2001) March 20, 2021

We desperately needed this international break — Michael Di Paolo (@NotNotMichael) March 20, 2021

With Dhanda not looking at his best, and Hourihane being… Hourihane, this side is crying out for some creativity. I am not against the idea of giving Oli Cooper a run out. Best minutes to goal in Swans history. U never know he could be the answer 🦢 — øli 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfcoli) March 21, 2021

This may be unpopular given his goals, but our dreadful style / form seems to have coincided with Hourihane’s arrival. We were certainly a lot better second half without him — Swansea City Chicago (@Chicago_Swans) March 20, 2021

Sk with more bad luck this evening Conor hourihane off injured supposedly out of 3 up coming games since SK got job had no luck on injury front — Darren Meehan (@DarrenMeehan2) March 20, 2021

Unpopular opinion. Korey smith is better than hourihane…. https://t.co/taBLXL4AoK — Niall Crocker (@CrockerNiall) March 20, 2021

And I think the players need a break as they look out of steam — Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) March 21, 2021