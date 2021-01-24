‘Had it on a plate’ – These Reading fans react to pivotal moment in Preston draw

Reading missed the chance to go level on points with second-placed Swansea City as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Preston this afternoon.

In truth, it was a relatively even contest throughout, but the Royals had the clearest chance to win the game as they were awarded a late penalty following a foul from Joe Rafferty on Lucas Joao.

However, Joao, who has been excellent for the Berkshire outfit this season, squandered the opportunity, firing wide with just seven minutes to play at Deepdale.

The visitors failed to carve out a clear chance after that, meaning they had to settle for a point as they prepare for a very busy period.

As you would expect, the penalty miss was the main talking point following the draw, with the fans critical of Joao because he failed to hit the target from the spot.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the miss from Twitter…

How not the target — patrick (@patrick94587771) January 24, 2021

Wtaf 😴 — Matrix (@HuskMatrix) January 24, 2021

Can’t be missing pens like that. — Joh Foster (she/her) (@TheWiseFoster) January 24, 2021

I could've done better than that ffs, take him off the pens — A (@rfc_1871) January 24, 2021

he doesn’t take pens anymore lads — james (@dingpring) January 24, 2021

That’s the worst penalty I’ve ever seen — Deckland (@dsaunders_6) January 24, 2021

FFS!!! Had it on a plate — Chris Eden (@carlisledrummer) January 24, 2021