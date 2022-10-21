“Had complete faith” – Scott Fraser reveals thoughts over start to Charlton Athletic season

Charlton have been somewhat up and down so far in League One this season but are currently sitting in 10th place and will be quite happy to keep looking up the table.

After a superb 3-0 win over Portsmouth – which came just after another emphatic 4-2 victory over Exeter – the Addicks are now just two points off the play-off spots and can realistically be dreaming about a run towards promotion.

Now, Scott Fraser has told London News Online that he always ‘had complete faith’ in his team and boss Ben Garner to turn the results around at the club – and it has now paid off, with the side looking up the division rather than down it.

The 27-year-old has been a key member of the Charlton team so far this season, featuring in 13 third tier outings for the club. He’s also bagged three goals and two assists along the way from midfield – making him one of their top goalscorers.

It comes at a time when the Addicks have had very little options in their forward line, so Ben Garner will be thankful that Fraser is producing the goods from midfield.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing completely this season for the club though, with the side falling down the table early on and looking like they could be near the relegation spots again. With a loss to Colchester sandwiched inbetween stalemates against Lincoln and Oxford, it wasn’t looking too bright.

Such is the unpredictable nature of the EFL though that two wins have now shot them into the top half of the table – and Fraser feels they were always going to be looking up under Garner.

He said: “I always knew we weren’t far away. I had complete faith. I see the work we do in training and the work the coaches and manager put in – when you see that day to day you know you’re going to get rewarded.

“I look back at the Fleetwood and Oxford matches and we had chances in the last seconds – we should score both. That’s an extra six points – then you’re in the play-offs and it’s a completely different thing. Football can change really quickly. You get back-to-back results and it shoots you right up there. People are talking about the play-offs whereas before we were getting told to watch behind us.

“Portsmouth are a really good side and we’re a really good side. We’ve shown that against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford and Portsmouth – all teams expected to be up there. The league is stronger than ever. There are probably 10 or 11 clubs who think they could be up there, us included. But we need to take it game by game, that’s what we’ve been doing, move on to Shrewsbury and see if we can make it three wins in a row.”

The Verdict

Charlton haven’t had the easiest start to the League One season and it hasn’t always been looking promising for them, so credit to Scott Fraser for not getting too high with the wins or too low with the losses.

He said himself that he always felt they would turn the results around and their last two wins and performances have showcased that they do have it in them to compete with the best teams in the league. The win over Portsmouth in particular was outstanding and showed that they can be near the top of the table.

They just need to find that level of consistency now. They’ve seen how quickly the league can change based on wins and picking up points and a few losses in the next few weeks would see them drop down the division like a stone. They need to instead ensure they continue in this fine form.

If they do, then they could certainly sneak into the play-offs and stay there this campaign.