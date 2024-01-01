Highlights Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford scores first goal in 9 months, helping the team secure a 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

Win puts Leeds United within 7 points of automatic promotion places after recent defeats.

Coach Daniel Farke praises Bamford's performance, stating the striker's goal is important for his confidence and the team needs him in top form.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford scored his first goal in nine months after making his first league start of the season for Daniel Farke in a 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

Leeds returned to winning ways after defeats in consecutive games against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion, and closed the gap to seven points on the automatic promotion places.

Bamford started for the first time since May and headed the opener on 34 minutes before Dan James bagged Leeds' second in first-half stoppage time.

Crysencio Summerville slotted in his 12th league goal of the season after the break to seal a comfortable win over Wayne Rooney's Birmingham.

Farke made five changes, with Kristoffer Klaesson handed his first start in goal and only his second appearance for the club following Karl Darlow dislocating a thumb.

Bamford was recalled in place of Joel Piroe, shifting Georginio Rutter into a more withdrawn role behind him, with James, Glen Kamara and Archie Gray also brought back in.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 4 Leeds United 26 14 6 6 +20 48 20 Birmingham City 26 7 7 12 -11 28

James' pinpoint cross in the first half broke the deadlock when he swung in an inviting cross from the right and Bamford broke free of his markers to plant the ball home.

The Whites went in 2-0 up at half-time but came close to a third just before the hour when Bamford crashed the base of the post from the edge of the box.

It was his 17th appearance of the campaign, but he was substituted on 75 minutes after scoring his first goal for the club since a consolation in a 4-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth at the back end of last season.

Farke reacts to Bamford's Birmingham City performance

Speaking in his post-match press conference, via Phil Hay, Farke was full of praise for Bamford, who has had a difficult time both on and off the pitch recently. He said: "I'm really happy and delighted for Bamford. He's had a really difficult time.

He had a really good pre-season and was on edge to start the first game. But the long-term injury was eight weeks out. A striker needs goals for confidence, but I had a good feeling today.

"He paid my trust back with a solid performance and a goal. It's important for Patrick. We need him in his best shape. We need a player like him."

The Patrick Bamford verdict

Bamford's line-leading qualities will be of benefit in some games, with his ability to pull defenders around and stretch play apparent in some of his cameos this season, but especially during the victory over Birmingham.

He has attributes that the likes of Piroe and Rutter lack as centre-forwards, even if some of his goalscoring qualities have declined.

The goal could be a platform for him to potentially get a run of games as the main striker, especially when Leeds are in need of different attacking solutions against lower blocks set up against them.

The 30-year-old can allow the team to get up the pitch with his intensity off the ball far more effective than the likes of Piroe, and his ability to occupy opponents is a different option for Farke to consider going forwards.