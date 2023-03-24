Coventry City are interested in signing Morgan Fox this summer when his deal expires at Stoke City, along with West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland as per our exclusive.

The 29-year-old has become a consistent figure in the backline under Alex Neil and his versatilty may increase the interest in his services.

At this stage of his career, Fox is more effective out of possession and is well suited to a left centre back role in a back three system along with playing as a left back in a four.

Alex Neil may be hoping the Potters open talks with Fox over a contract extension but while he remains a potential free addition in the summer, interest will always be present.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe Fox would be a smart addition for the Sky Blues...

Billy Mulley

Seeing his contract at Stoke City expire in the summer, the addition of Morgan Fox would be a shrewd move by Coventry City.

With Callum Doyle and Jonathan Panzo set to head back to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest when their respective loan moves come to an end this summer, the Sky Blues will be in the market for a left-sided defensive player.

A real versatile option, Fox has delivered a high level of performance for the Potters both as a left-sided centre-back and as a left-back this season, and he would help drive competition and performance levels.

Of course, reaching the play-offs remains a possibility this season, and if they were to secure Premier League promotion, I think they would be able to attract even better options, however, if they remain in the Championship, Fox could be a strong addition.

Ned Holmes

This could be a very shrewd bit of business from a Coventry City perspective.

Morgan Fox has had a quietly excellent season, and it’s no huge surprise there’s Championship interest given he’s out of contract.

It’s far from the most glamorous of signings but as a versatile player capable of filling in as a centre-back or wing-back he would slot into their system well.

Fox could provide that and, as a proven Championship player, can help them build on this season.

Coventry will have to be clever as we know they’re not the richest of clubs and this is exactly that.

Marcus Ally

Fox has been something of an unsung contributor in his time at Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City, but at 29 he is a very reliable asset in the Championship.

With Fox's trajectory as a player he could fit very well into Mark Robins' back three system and would be another example of a smart piece of recruitment from the Sky Blues.

Having relied heavily on loan players in certain positions in the last couple of seasons, similar to adding Jake Bidwell last January, Fox could give them at least two seasons of solid consistency to allow them to prioritise funding in other areas.