‘Had a nightmare’, ‘Shocking’ – These Derby County fans react to 29-y/o’s display in Peterborough loss

Derby County fell to a dramatic defeat at Peterborough United this afternoon as the hosts scored two stoppage time goals to win 2-1.

Wayne Rooney’s side looked to have taken the points after Jack Stretton gave them the lead in the 77th minute but those late efforts condemned Derby to a first defeat of the campaign.

And, one man who struggled on both goals was Nathan Byrne. The former Wolves man has been a good performer for the Rams since joining but he left his man for the equaliser and then he somehow failed to clear a cross that allowed Siriki Dembélé to smash home the winner.

Whilst they were uncharacteristic mistakes, that didn’t stop the Derby fans criticising the 29-year-old after the game.

Given his age and experience, many expected better from the right-back and they couldn’t believe the mistakes he made, particularly the second one.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Byrne can’t defend for toffee either — Lauren Tomlinson (@Lauren_T3) August 14, 2021

Nathan Byrne shocking!!!! — Ian p 50 strettonram (@261hbh68267) August 14, 2021

Byrne at fault for both. Awful defending, shocking all over — Cash. (@bencashmore10) August 14, 2021

Oh Nathan Byrne that was tragic. — Daniel (@17Dan17) August 14, 2021

absolutely disgusting from byrne 😭 — Reece James (@reeceja43) August 14, 2021

Byrne has had a nightmare for both goals — James Allen PR (@jamesallenpr) August 14, 2021