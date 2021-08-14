Derby County
‘Had a nightmare’, ‘Shocking’ – These Derby County fans react to 29-y/o’s display in Peterborough loss
Derby County fell to a dramatic defeat at Peterborough United this afternoon as the hosts scored two stoppage time goals to win 2-1.
Wayne Rooney’s side looked to have taken the points after Jack Stretton gave them the lead in the 77th minute but those late efforts condemned Derby to a first defeat of the campaign.
And, one man who struggled on both goals was Nathan Byrne. The former Wolves man has been a good performer for the Rams since joining but he left his man for the equaliser and then he somehow failed to clear a cross that allowed Siriki Dembélé to smash home the winner.
Whilst they were uncharacteristic mistakes, that didn’t stop the Derby fans criticising the 29-year-old after the game.
The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?
Given his age and experience, many expected better from the right-back and they couldn’t believe the mistakes he made, particularly the second one.
Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…
Byrne can’t defend for toffee either
— Lauren Tomlinson (@Lauren_T3) August 14, 2021
Nathan Byrne shocking!!!!
— Ian p 50 strettonram (@261hbh68267) August 14, 2021
Byrne at fault for both. Awful defending, shocking all over
— Cash. (@bencashmore10) August 14, 2021
Oh Nathan Byrne that was tragic.
— Daniel (@17Dan17) August 14, 2021
absolutely disgusting from byrne 😭
— Reece James (@reeceja43) August 14, 2021
Byrne that was atrocious #dcfc #dcfcfans
— TEE🅡ATH🧲 (@badwaltirath) August 14, 2021
Byrne has had a nightmare for both goals
— James Allen PR (@jamesallenpr) August 14, 2021