Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Had a nightmare’, ‘Shocking’ – These Derby County fans react to 29-y/o’s display in Peterborough loss

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County fell to a dramatic defeat at Peterborough United this afternoon as the hosts scored two stoppage time goals to win 2-1.

Wayne Rooney’s side looked to have taken the points after Jack Stretton gave them the lead in the 77th minute but those late efforts condemned Derby to a first defeat of the campaign.

And, one man who struggled on both goals was Nathan Byrne. The former Wolves man has been a good performer for the Rams since joining but he left his man for the equaliser and then he somehow failed to clear a cross that allowed Siriki Dembélé to smash home the winner.

Whilst they were uncharacteristic mistakes, that didn’t stop the Derby fans criticising the 29-year-old after the game.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year were the Rams founded?

Given his age and experience, many expected better from the right-back and they couldn’t believe the mistakes he made, particularly the second one.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Had a nightmare’, ‘Shocking’ – These Derby County fans react to 29-y/o’s display in Peterborough loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: