“Had a huge impact” – Birmingham City fan pundit offers verdict on Derby County loanee

It never felt like Krystian Bielik would be a player playing League One football this year with Derby County and that proved to be the case.

Instead, at the end of July, the Polish international returned to Birmingham City, where he had been on loan previously, for another temporary spell.

Joining on a deal until the end of the season, so far, the 24-year-old has made six appearances for the club after missing the first month of the campaign.

With that said, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland for his early assessment on Bielik so far.

“I think Bielik has had a huge impact at Blues because he’s made us a lot more solid in the middle of the park and really tough to beat,” Tom explained to FLW.

“And I think if you take him out of there, we are a much weaker side physically.

There are players that could potentially fill that gap, but that they just wouldn’t do it as well as Bielik does because he’s just so accomplished in that holding midfield role.

“He’s got a bit about him as well. He can pass a ball. He can take on players, very athletic, but he’s just a real leader in that midfield role.

“I always worry when he goes into tackles because of he’s injury record because we really, really can’t afford to lose him in any capacity.

“So the longer we keep Bielik the better side we will be and the more chance I think we have of having a good season this year.”

The Verdict

It sounds as though Krystian Bielik has made a good early impression at St Andrews.

That doesn’t come as a massive surprise given the talent we know he possesses, but nevertheless, it is really good to hear.

The key now is keeping him fit for the remainder of the campaign.

We’ve seen in recent years how injury has affected the Polish international and it is certainly going to be a test on his durability if he keeps playing week in week out for Blues.

So far so good, though, and long may that be the case.