Leicester City centre-back Harry Souttar insists he has no desire to leave the club in January, as he vowed to fight for his place at the King Power Stadium.

Harry Souttar discusses Leicester City future

The big defender joined the club in January from Stoke, in a move that was seen as a real coup for the Foxes at the time, as he had been impressing in the Championship.

However, Souttar couldn’t help keep the side in the Premier League last time out, and he wasn’t always a regular after joining anyway.

Many felt he would become a key figure back in the second tier, but Enzo Maresca has preferred the likes of Wout Faes, Conor Coady and Jannik Vestergaard.

Therefore, Souttar has made just one league appearance this season, and few can argue with the boss considering Leicester sit top of the Championship, holding an eight-point lead over third-placed Leeds United.

Nevertheless, it’s frustrating for Souttar, who got a rare 90 minutes under his belt for Australia as they hammered Bangladesh 7-0 on Thursday, and he also scored the opener.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Speaking to the Australian Associated Press after the win, the 25-year-old was asked about his lack of minutes at club level, and whilst he revealed he had spoken to Maresca, he made it clear he is happy to stay.

“I definitely want to stay and fight for my place, for sure. Obviously, I know it's difficult with the results we've been having. But I've had a good couple of conversations with the manager, and he knows that whenever he needs me, I'll be 100 per cent ready.

“They're flying at the moment, top of the league, so it's hard to get in. But all I can do is keep my training levels up, keep my fitness levels up, and, when called upon, be ready and hopefully perform well.”

Will Leicester City sell Harry Souttar?

This is a pretty emphatic answer from Souttar in terms of his future, and it proves he has a professional attitude and is totally committed to helping the team.

As he says, he can’t really argue with Maresca when you look at how well the team are doing, but we know in football things can change very quickly, so he has to be ready for any opportunities that come his way.

Given his ability, Souttar really shouldn’t be on the bench of a Championship club, so it will be interesting to see if his stance changes should any serious offers arrive in the New Year.

What next for Leicester and Harry Souttar?

The former Potters man will be enjoying the international break to get some minutes in, and he will no doubt start again when the Socceroos face Palestine next week.

You can be sure that Maresca is pleased Souttar is having the chance to play as well, as it will keep him fit and ready should the Foxes’ chief want to call him.

After a remarkable start to the campaign, successive defeats have been a bit of a reality check for Leicester, but they’re still in a fantastic position right now.

They’re back in action at home against Watford on November 25.