Sheffield Wednesday are 16 matches into their Championship return, and the writing seemingly looks on the wall for the South Yorkshire outfit already.

The Owls have claimed just six points from a possible 48, and they are onto their second manager of the season with Xisco Munoz being replaced by Danny Rohl in October for his first head coach role in football.

The appointment of Rohl is something that Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is looking to get right after his outburst at supporters recently, who he asked to pay a £2 million tax bill and player wages at the end of October, and his decision to hire Munoz to replace Darren Moore was also a poor one.

And one man who has had his own take on Chansiri's recent actions over the last few months is Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony.

What has Darragh MacAnthony said on Dejphon Chansiri's running of Sheffield Wednesday?

MacAnthony, who is often known for speaking out on all things football, believes that Chansiri has made many mistakes recently as Wednesday owner - but it's not to do with his recent outbursts against the fans.

The Irishman has instead criticised the Thai businessman for how he dealt with the departure of Darren Moore back in June, and then not changing enough of the squad to make it fit enough for Championship survival.

"I think he's had a disaster," MacAnthony said on The Hard Truth Podcast.

"The high point was obviously the comeback against us and winning the final.

"It was a veteran, old squad. It was one of the reasons we felt confident in the play-offs to overpower them with pace and youth and all the rest of it, but we choked-up in the second leg.

"I looked at that squad and thought that two things were going to happen in the summer.

"One, he had his manager problem, he had to sort that. Darren Moore is showing he's not world-beater, really, with what he's doing at Huddersfield.

"I don't know what happened between the two of them but it was silly and it got played-out publicly. We've all had that happen to us, I'm guilty of that and nobody is perfect in ownership.

"But I would have looked at the squad and said; 'You're all going.'

"You can get sentimental that they've won us promotion or whatever but I'd have looked at it that 75% of them are too old, their legs have gone and they're on big money. How do we change it? How do we go down a different route?"

Did Dejphon Chansiri make a mistake by letting Darren Moore leave?

It's all in hindsight now, but perhaps Moore and Chansiri could have met in the middle with their issues and given it a go for a few months in the Championship.

The eventual hiring of Xisco Munoz was a disaster and despite some promising signs under Danny Rohl so far, a 4-0 hammering by Millwall this past weekend just showed the many weaknesses that the Owls have.

Moore was getting a lot out of Wednesday's squad at League One level, even if he didn't secure automatic promotion, and he deserved a go in the Championship to see what he could do.

The unrest over the summer would have surely played on the squad's mind, so it would not have helped anyone going into the new season - if Chansiri and Moore had just given it a chance though, who knows what Wednesday would be doing right now.