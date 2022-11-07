Hackney starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Blackpool on Tuesday

Middlesbrough will be looking to climb further away from the relegation zone when they travel to Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

Boro come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at the weekend, a game that was Michael Carrick’s first in charge at the Riverside Stadium.

The weekend’s game was another match where Carrick’s men had to rely on another Chuba Akpom goal to get them back into the game, but despite the equaliser, Boro were unable to get all three points and instead had to settle for one.

Despite this point at the weekend, Boro were yet again dragged further into the relegation mix as the teams below picked up points. Carrick’s side now sit in 20th place at the time of writing, one point above the relegation zone.

Boro have now picked up four points from their last two games against Hull City and Bristol City, and Carrick will now be hoping his side can make it three games unbeaten when they travel to Bloomfield Road to face Michael Appleton’s Blackpool.

Boro’s opponents, Blackpool, head into this game two places and a point better off and will be hoping they can end their run of two straight defeats in the League. A win for either side could see them potentially move four points clear of the relegation places as we close in on the mid-season break.

Ahead of this midweek game, Michael Carrick will have to decide whether he retains the same starting XI that earned a point against Bristol City or looks to rotate his side due to the quick turnaround. So, let’s take a look at how Boro could line-up against Blackpool this Tuesday evening.

It could be said that Carrick will look to keep the same starting XI that he has played in the last two games as his side are unbeaten in two.

Man in goal scoring form Chuba Akpom will be expected to retain his place in the starting XI after the 27-year-old grabbed his seventh goal in 12 Championship appearances this season. Carrick will probably look to keep Akpom in the number 10 role, a position that he believes will benefit Akpom and his Boro team.

We expect Carrick to keep the same back four from the Bristol City draw for the game against Blackpool, as Carrick will want to start forming partnerships and keep the nucleus of his team the same every game.

The one change we are predicting Carrick to make for this game is bringing striker Matt Crooks in for Marcus Forss. Forss is struggling in front of goal at this moment in time, and therefore, this could be an opportunity for Carrick to take the striker out of the firing line and let Crooks lead the line.

The game against Blackpool will be expected to be a cagey one, where both teams will not want to lose considering the position, they are in.

Therefore, a player like Crooks could be beneficial on the pitch – someone who is good in both boxes and offers that ability to hold the ball up and bring players like Akpom, Isaiah Jones, and Riley McGree into the game. This could be a potential option that Carrick looks at, even though it may not be the way he wants to play.