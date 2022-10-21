Hackney starts: The Middlesbrough XI we expect Percovich to pick to face Huddersfield on Saturday

Middlesbrough have had a disappointing start to the new season and currently sit 20th in the league, miles away from the play-off spots they were hoping to reach this season.

Due to their poor start to the campaign, Chris Wilder was sacked from his job with Leo Percovich having been in interim charge since.

Michael Carrick has been heavily linked with the Boro job but the club are yet to announce the appointment so as it stands, it is Percovich who will be overseeing this game.

His side welcome fellow struggling side Huddersfield Town to the Riverside Stadium and after beating Wigan 4-1 last weekend, Boro will be hoping they can carry on this form to further distance themselves from the relegation zone.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how the Reds may line up for the game.

After such a big win for Middlesbrough, unsurprisingly we see Percovich opt for an unchanged side to take on the Terriers.

Zack Steffen will be playing his 12th game of the season but hoping for a third clean sheet of the season. Despite their win last weekend, Boro didn’t keep a clean sheet showing that is still an area where there is work to be done.

He is supported by a back three of Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry and Tommy Smith who are used to playing with one another by this point.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Middlesbrough players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Sam Morsy Yes No

The midfield four is made up of Ryan Giles, Matt Crooks, Johnny Howson and Isaiah Jones. Jones scored his side’s equaliser last weekend which got them back into the game and will no doubt be hoping to have a similar impact this weekend.

Duncan Watmore and Hayden Hackney then sit in behind Chuba Akpom up front. All three players scored the remaining goals last weekend whilst Watmore also provided an assist. Although it has been a tough number of weeks for the club, they will be hoping there is some momentum to build off now as they push forward.