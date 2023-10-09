Highlights Middlesbrough had a busy summer transfer window, losing key players and bringing in 11 new signings, mostly young talents.

It was an incredibly busy summer transfer window for Middlesbrough.

After being beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, Boro lost top scorer Chuba Akpom to Ajax this summer, while influential loanees such as Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer returned to their parent clubs.

Manager Michael Carrick brought in 11 new additions, with a focus on largely young and up-and-coming players.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

It took a while for Boro to find their form this season, but after failing to win any of their first seven games, Carrick's men secured their fourth consecutive victory with an emphatic 4-0 win over local rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to move up to 16th in the Championship table, just four points off the play-off places.

Carrick is likely to want to strengthen his squad in January as he looks to mount another top six challenge, and we looked at three potential transfers that could happen at the Riverside Stadium.

Out: Hayden Hackney

This is one transfer that Boro will be desperately hoping does not happen in January.

Academy graduate Hackney has established himself in the heart of Boro's midfield since making his breakthrough last season, and he is currently one of the first names on Carrick's team sheet.

Hackney has started every game in all competitions for Boro so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 14 appearances.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City were all linked with Hackney in May, and The Sun claimed last month that Forest could make a move for the 21-year-old in January or next summer.

Boro do have some security as Hackney signed a new contract to keep him at the Riverside Stadium until 2027 in June, and it would likely take a significant offer to convince them to sell, but it seems inevitable that Hackney will be playing in the Premier League in the not-too-distant future.

In: Ben Johnson

According to 90min, Boro were interested in signing West Ham United defender Johnson this summer.

Right-back has been a problem area for Boro this season, with Tommy Smith, Paddy McNair and Rav van den Berg all featuring in that position.

Van den Berg has impressed at right-back in recent weeks, but the Dutchman is a centre-back by trade, and after proving his ability at Championship level, Carrick may be keen to give him a chance in his natural position over the course of the campaign.

Johnson made 29 appearances for the Hammers last season, but he has featured just once in the EFL Cup for David Moyes' side so far this campaign, and he has frequently been left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Boro would likely face competition for Johnson's signature, with Birmingham City and Southampton also said to have been keen this summer, but it would be no surprise to see him emerge on their radar once again in January.

In: Brandon Thomas-Asante

While Josh Coburn and Emmanuel Latte Lath have performed well in recent weeks, Carrick will be keen to add more depth in the forward areas in January.

One potential option he could consider is West Bromwich Albion striker Thomas-Asante.

Thomas-Asante joined Albion from League Two side Salford City for £300,000 last summer, and he enjoyed an excellent debut season at The Hawthorns, scoring nine goals in 35 appearances in all competitions as Carlos Corberan's side narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

He has remained a regular this season and his strong form has continued, netting three goals and providing one assist in his first 10 appearances.

Thomas-Asante attracted interest from Stoke City and Leeds United this summer, with the former having a £2 million bid rejected for the 24-year-old.

The striker will likely have suitors again in January, and while his £5 million valuation could prove to be a stumbling block, the Baggies could be forced to sell some of their key players due to their well-documented financial problems.