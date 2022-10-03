Gyokeres starts: The predicted Coventry XI to face Bristol City on Tuesday

Coventry City have had a poor start to the new season which hasn’t been helped by off the pitch matters that have already put the Sky Blues a number of games behind every else in the league.

As it stands, Mark Robins’ side sit at the bottom of the league having lost half of the eight games they have played so far this season.

However, this season they were provided with a much needed boost as they beat fellow struggling side Middlesbrough 1-0 giving them their first three points of the season.

They are back into action pretty soon with a Tuesday night game against Bristol City before a further six games this month so will be keen to pick up another result and create some momentum in the side.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how Coventry may line-up for the fixture.

Unsurprisingly, after picking up their first win of the season, we see Mark Robins opt for an unchanged team.

Ben Wilson remains in goal and with two clean sheets in his last two games, he will be keen to keep the goals out at the back again.

Supporting him in trying to do so are a back three of Jonathan Panzo, Kyle McFadzean and Callum Doyle.

The midfield is made up of a five of Jake Bidwell, Ben Shear, Kasey Palmer, Jamie Allen and Fankaty Dabo. Dabo was able to provide the assist for Coventry’s goal at the weekend showing the midfield are able to have an impact going forward.

The front two is made up of Matt Godden and Viktor Gyokeres. Godden has three goals so far this season, a tally he will be keen to add to whilst Gyokeres tally for the season is also three after a goal at the weekend.