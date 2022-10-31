Gyokeres starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Blackburn on Tuesday night

Coventry City have had a tough start to the new season that hasn’t been helped by off the pitch matters.

Despite a recent improvement in form, the Sky Blues were back on the wrong end of a result losing 2-1 against Blackpool at the weekend which sees them sit 22nd in the league currently.

The Sky Blues are back in action tomorrow night hoping they can put it right but as they face second placed Blackburn Rovers, they will no doubt have a challenge on their hands.

Nevertheless, Mark Robins will be keen for his side to put on a good display and with that in mind, here we take a look at how Coventry may line-up for the game.

Here we see Robins make one change to his line-up that took on Blackpool at the weekend.

Ben Wilson remains in goal with the 30-year-old hoping he can keep a seventh clean sheet as his side look to improve their form.

The back three is made up on Jonathan Panzo, Kyle McFadzean and Michael Rose who will be looking to support their goalkeeper.

The midfield four lines up with Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Gus Hamer and Todd Kane.

Kasey Palmer sits in behind Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare up front. Palmer was the scorer of the Sky Blues’ only goal at the weekend with O’Hare getting the assist. Gyokeres returns to the starting line-up after missing out due to a bug.