Gyokeres, O’Hare, Undav: The main Coventry City transfer talking points as January looms

Coventry City will be looking to deliver a positive response to their defeat that they recently suffered at the hands of Reading when they face Swansea City this weekend.

After initially making a slow start to the season, the Sky Blues have managed to climb the league standings by winning seven of their last 10 league games.

Currently only five points adrift of the play-off places, it will be interesting to see whether Coventry opt to engage in some transfer business next month.

As well as potentially strengthening his squad, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins will be hoping to keep hold of some of the club’s key players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three key Coventry transfer talking points ahead of the January window…

Will Viktor Gyokeres stay?

Viktor Gyokeres has managed to build upon the impressive performances that he produced for Coventry last season during the current campaign as he has scored nine goals in 20 Championship appearances.

As a result of his escapades in a Sky Blues shirt, Gyokeres has recently been linked with a move to Premier League side Everton again.

According to journalist Dean Jones, the Toffees are still keeping tabs on Gyokeres after initially being touted with a move in August in a report by The Sun.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World last month, Coventry will try to bolster their chances of retaining the services of the Sweden international by offering him a new, lucrative deal in the New Year.

Whether Gyokeres, whose current contract runs until 2024, decides to commit his long-term future to the Championship side remains to be seen.

Can Coventry keep Callum O’Hare at the club?

Callum O’Hare was the subject of great deal of interest from Burnley earlier this year before he suffered an injury setback which resulted in him missing a chunk of action.

Since returning to full fitness, the attacking midfielder has managed to provide two direct goal contributions in eight league appearances.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon earlier this month suggested that O’Hare is no longer a top target for Burnley.

Whereas this will be a relief for Coventry given that O’Hare is a crucial member of the club’s squad, there is still a chance that he could attract interest from elsewhere and thus they will need to prepare themselves for any potential offers.

Will Coventry step up their pursuit of Deniz Undav?

As revealed exclusively by Football League World last week, Coventry are one of a number of sides who have made a loan enquiry to Brighton & Hove Albion for Deniz Undav.

Ahead of the upcoming window, Undav is also attracting interest from Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, Sunderland, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers.

Whereas Coventry are already able to turn to Gyokeres for inspiration, they could find it beneficial to bring in another striker who will be able to provide some competition for their top-scorer.

With the window set to open in January, it will be interesting to see whether the Sky Blues decide to step up their pursuit of Undav.