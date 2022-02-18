Guy Whittingham speaks out on Aleksandar Mitrovic’s pursuit of his 42-goal record with Fulham

Guy Whittingham holds the record for the most goals scored in an English second tier season since the 46 game format was introduced.

The record stands at 42 and Aleksandar Mitrovic is on course to break it looking at Whittingham’s prolific 1992/93 season with Portsmouth.

Mitrovic fell out of favour last season under Scott Parker in the Premier League but has made up for lost time remarkably this season to have equaled Ivan Toney’s tally of 31 from last term, with 16 games remaining.

Whittingham waxed lyrical about Mitrovic’s performances and explained why he wants him to break the record when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I think it is extraordinary in the modern game that Mitrovic is doing so well.

“I think he’s going do it.

“He’s got a great chance to do it.

“The team is obviously aligned to his abilities.

“The manager is full of confidence in his ability to keep scoring goals.

“The only thing that will probably stop him would be non-selection through not being fit.

“Records are there to be broken.

“I want him to break the record because it is just a fantastic achievement in this current time, with the relentlessness of a Championship season.”

Fulham have a large group of players with the ability to play at a higher level and in that not many people are surprised to see them running away with the second tier league title.

However, that does not take away from the sensational season Mitrovic is having despite the fixture pile-up intensifying in recent months.

The Verdict

It is nice to see that Whittingham is cheering Mitrovic on to make history.

12 goals in the final 16 games looks very achievable after scoring 31 in 28 appearances so far, and it will be interesting to see if Marco Silva keeps picking the Serbian even if there is not a lot to play for with promotion wrapped up.

Harry Wilson and Neeskens Kebano deserve a lot of credit in providing an effective foil for Mitrovic in attacking areas and with Fabio Carvalho developing at a rapid rate, it is certainly not just Mitrovic that opposition teams have to worry about when taking on the Cottagers.

Hopefully, Mitrovic can stay fit and will at least run the record close to provide an exciting finish to the season for Fulham supporters.