Guy Moussi shares very honest verdict on the state of Nottingham Forest right now

Nottingham Forest lost for the fifth time in six Championship games yesterday afternoon, with the latest coming in a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

Lewis Grabban fired the hosts into the lead in the 23rd minute, but a second half brace from 19-year-old Rubin Colwill confined Chris Hughton’s side to another home defeat.

After just four games, Forest find themselves already four points adrift from safety, and whilst it is still early days in the season, developing a losing habit at any stage of a season is not good.

Former Forest midfielder, Guy Moussi took to Twitter after yesterday’s defeat to express his unhappiness with the current state of play, but he outlined that he remains hopeful: “Hard to see our club bottom of the league and i am clearly not happy about it BUT i am still hoping and waiting for the better days to come #Nffc“

Forest will try to get their season on track on Wednesday evening against Middlesbrough, with Neil Warnock’s side without a win in four.

The verdict

It is certainly a difficult situation at Forest at the moment. Chris Hughton has proved to be an excellent manager at Championship level, and he also steered the club away from a relegation dogfight last time out.

However, he is moving into dangerous territory already, with a point from six games a total that should not be associated with Forest.

It was a tough window for the Midlands club, but they did manage to get some late business done.

Subsequently, it might take some time for those new arrivals to get up to speed with Hughton’s style of play, and for that reason, he should certainly be given a little bit more time, even if results do not improve in the next three or four matches.

