Guy Moussi sends fiery message ahead of Nottingham Forest’s Derby clash

Nottingham Forest take on Derby County tonight in what is a highly-anticipated East Midlands derby clash at Pride Park.

The Reds have turned a corner under Chris Hughton of late and have lost only two of their last 14 league matches, therefore their relegation worries have been eased somewhat.

But Hughton will know that there is no room for error, and they will be looking to claim bragging rights over their arch enemies tonight.

A derby match often involves blood, thunder, sweat and tears, and one player who epitomised the passion of a local derby during his time at Forest was Guy Moussi.

Moussi featured for Forest against Derby on multiple occasions, enjoying plenty of success but also finding himself on the wrong end of the result.

The Frenchman has sent his best wishes to his former club on Twitter ahead of tonight’s massive game in Derbyshire.

The Verdict

Moussi is a popular figure amongst Forest fans because he always gave his all to the football club on a weekly basis.

The midfielder will be hoping that his team pick up a win tonight, but it will be a tough, tight, scrappy affair.

Derby have improved of late and have picked up some big wins under Wayne Rooney, and as the home team, they will be looking to take the game to their opponents.

Forest will be patient under Hughton, though, and will be hopeful of getting the job done.