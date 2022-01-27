Guy Moussi reacts in just one word to latest Brennan Johnson/Nottingham Forest transfer update

Nottingham Forest have had to fend off interest in young talent Brennan Johnson for most of the January transfer window and after Brentford’s latest bid for his services was rejected, Guy Moussi has taken to Twitter to react.

The former player, who featured in over 100 games at the City Ground during his time there, spent six years with Forest and grew to become somewhat of a fan favourite at the club.

The same could be said now for Johnson who, despite his age, is already winning plaudits for his superb showings this season and his contributions for the club in front of goal. In fact, he has become a pivotal player for Steve Cooper and the side are desperate to hold onto him.

His displays though have caught the eye of some clubs higher up the table – and one such team is Brentford, who have launched bid after bid in a desperate attempt to try and sign him.

However, yet another Bees bid has been snubbed as reported by The Telegraph journalist John Percy – and now former player Guy Moussi has responded to the report on Twitter, claiming it is ‘amazing’ that Forest have rejected their advances.

It would certainly be a coup for Steve Cooper if he could keep hold of Johnson, especially considering the money on offer from Brentford and because of how valuable he now is at the City Ground. If they can get to the transfer deadline with the player still a member of the side, then it will be a huge boost to all involved at the club.

The Verdict

Brennan Johnson is an amazing player at Championship level and it is already clear to see the talent that he possesses for Nottingham Forest having been given a chance in their first-team.

Brentford sniffing around a player usually means they have considerable talent, as the Bees have specialised in finding uncut gems, turning them into a superb player and then selling them on for a profit. The fact that they have been willing to splash such high amounts on the player shows how highly he is regarded.

Nottingham Forest holding firm is a surprise considering the fees involved but credit to Steve Cooper for sticking to his guns and not letting him leave.

It is clear that the player certainly means more to the club than the money in this instance – and based on his showings for Forest so far, it is easy to see why.