Guy Moussi delivers verdict on Lewis Grabban’s contract situation at Nottingham Forest

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Guy Moussi has revealed he’s not worried about Lewis Grabban’s contract situation at the City Ground on the Garibaldi Red Podcast, despite the 33-year-old’s contract running out next summer.

The experienced forward has been a reliable goalscorer for the Reds since his arrival in the East Midlands back in 2018, with his only disappointing campaign at the club so far coming last season as he scored just six goals in 28 league appearances.

That may not be a bad record on paper, but this is disappointing by Grabban’s standards considering his record in the EFL over the years and he has responded well so far this term, especially under new manager Steve Cooper.

Scoring eight goals in 16 Championship displays this term, he is on course to score more than 20 times during 2021/22 and will be hoping to maintain this form after the international break, stepping up well as an experienced option to support Brennan Johnson and mitigating the effects of Lyle Taylor’s inconsistency during his time at the City Ground so far.

Coming within one game of Premier League football twice with Reading and Aston Villa and winning promotion with Norwich City in the past, he will be hoping to guide Forest to a similar position this season after seeing his side thrive under their new boss.

However, the 33-year-old’s future remains uncertain beyond next summer, with his deal coming to an end and the club desperately in need to recruit a replacement or two to fill a sizeable void up front if he decides against extending his stay with the second-tier side.

One man who isn’t concerned about his current contract situation though is ex-Forest midfielder Moussi, who believes his age will make things a lot less complicated at the negotiating table.

Speaking on Nottinghamshire Live’s Garibaldi Red Podcast, he said: “For him, the more he scores the better it will be, either at this football club or another. I don’t think his contract is that big of an issue.

“I would say when you’re younger it can have a bigger effect on you. With all due respect to Grabban, I don’t think he’s going to join Manchester United tomorrow.

“At 21 you could be impacted because you know you’re next move could be massive for your career. Grabban is not really on that path.

“He’ll carry on playing and hopefully he can bring us to the Premier League, but there’s a difference between a young footballer and someone with more experience at the end of their career.

“He will remain professional and I have no doubts about him.”

The Verdict:

Moussi’s calmness is understandable because you would definitely back Grabban to be professional during negotiations and put pen to paper on a potential extension, so in that respect, his verdict is spot on.

At 33, the forward would jump at the chance to spend another one or two seasons in the Championship and considering this goalscoring record in recent years, not many people would say he hasn’t earned this opportunity.

If Forest let him go and he does sign for another second-tier side, you could bet on him scoring against them with the Englishman still in great shape and looking as hungry as ever to get in and amongst the goals.

This is why there does need to be some urgency in the boardroom regarding his situation, because getting him signed down to a one or two-year extension now would create certainty and allow manager Cooper to plan with the experienced forward in his mind for the long term.

He would leave a massive hole in the East Midlands club’s squad if he was to leave, so getting him tied down as soon as possible would be ideal before other clubs start to contact his representatives regarding a move.