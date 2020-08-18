‘Gutting to read’ – These Charlton fans react to Peter Varney update

Charlton Athletic appear to have seen Peter Varney and Andrew Barclay pull out of the race to take over at the club from ESI, with Varney releasing a statement on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

The Addicks need new ownership desperately with the EFL currently unsatisfied that those in charge right now are not up to standard when it comes to proving they have enough financially to run the club.

Certainly, it’s a worrying time for Addicks fans as they are running the risk of being thrown out of the EFL, as Bury were last summer, and many had hoped that Varney and Barclay would be the ones to save them.

As Varney explains, though, things have got too difficult for them to continue right now:

There are now hopes that Thomas Sandgaard is the man to rid the club of ESI and their financial problems but it remains to be seen just whether he is going to be successful as it’s by no means an easy task.

In the meantime, let’s look at how Charlton fans have digested the news from Peter Varney:

That’s gutting to read. Thank you for the attempts. It’s clear that there are still parties unwilling to put the club first and has now cost the club at this time a bid that would safeguard its future — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) August 17, 2020

Thanks for the clarity Peter… Shame you couldnt get it done but thats thanks to the leaches within the club rather than anything you or @andrewdbarclay could have done!! — Neil Stevens (@4everAddickted) August 17, 2020

Hello darkness my old friend — CAFC-SE7 (@se7_cafc) August 17, 2020

This is no surprise sadly 😩 #cafc — Paul bishop (@thebish30) August 17, 2020

Thank you for your honestly and your effort this year Peter, it's been a difficult one and I can only thank you for sticking to it for this long — Mr Saxotweet (@danbtweetz) August 17, 2020

Unfortunately this is the right approach in the circumstances. — Michael Lay (@michaelbridgend) August 17, 2020

Thanks for the update, we just have to keep praying 🙏 our club is saved and not ripped apart forever. — Luke Babinet (@LukeBabinet) August 17, 2020

Fair play to Andrew for sticking to his guns. Don’t blame him . RD as usual is still causing us grief — Danny Blackwell (@Fire_Cafc) August 17, 2020

Thanks for the explanation Peter and your efforts. No surprise a buyer would want a lock stock deal only. Continuing the separation of the club and real estate makes no business sense whatsoever. Why pay to rent and develop something you can't own. More dark days ahead at #cafc — Ross (@_crusey) August 17, 2020

Very sorry to hear this. I think we can all guess who's been slinging mud to try and damage your reputation. — Martin Pezet (@mpezet) August 17, 2020