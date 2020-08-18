Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutting to read’ – These Charlton fans react to Peter Varney update

Published

6 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic appear to have seen Peter Varney and Andrew Barclay pull out of the race to take over at the club from ESI, with Varney releasing a statement on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

The Addicks need new ownership desperately with the EFL currently unsatisfied that those in charge right now are not up to standard when it comes to proving they have enough financially to run the club.

Certainly, it’s a worrying time for Addicks fans as they are running the risk of being thrown out of the EFL, as Bury were last summer, and many had hoped that Varney and Barclay would be the ones to save them.

As Varney explains, though, things have got too difficult for them to continue right now:

There are now hopes that Thomas Sandgaard is the man to rid the club of ESI and their financial problems but it remains to be seen just whether he is going to be successful as it’s by no means an easy task.

In the meantime, let’s look at how Charlton fans have digested the news from Peter Varney:


