This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City are now unlikely to resign Ki-Jana Hoever after the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender was linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Toulouse, something which has been dubbed to be a "missed opportunity".

Ki-Jana Hoever spent the previous two seasons on loan at Stoke from Wolves, but BBC Journalist Mantej Mann has reported a third spell will not be taking place, with the Dutch defender being tracked by the French club.

Wolves will look to Toulouse as the third club who are interested in signing the 22-year-old this summer, following the collapse of the defender's move to Sheffield United in early August.

Hoever became an integral player for the Potters last season, with Stoke boss Steven Schumacher describing him as "quiet but a really nice kid".

Ki-Jane Hoever's Championship stats for Stoke City per FootyStats Season Club Appearances Goals Assists Clean sheets 23/24 Stoke City 40 4 5 14 22/23 Stoke City 15 4 1 4

With Stoke potentially wanting to add some competition to current right back Junior Tchamadeu, who signed from Colchester United in January, Hoever will no longer fill that role.

Ki-Jana Hoever is a missed opportunity

At the Potters, Hoever has really kick-started his career, with plenty of interest this summer, but Wolves are still looking to move the Dutchman on.

FLW's Stoke City fan pundit Sam Harrison claims they've missed their chance for Hoever to provide competition at right-back.

"Yes, it’s gutting – the last two seasons he’s shown us what he’s made of, under Schumacher he played good football, getting us goals and assists. At times there was a bit of sloppiness which came under Alex Neil.

"It would’ve been nice to have him back, he would’ve flourished, but it’s a third season. Is it a case of not reaching agreement, or he didn’t fancy it?

"It’s a shame, Hoever is a fan favourite, stats wise, he’s been good for the club. It’s one of those where he wasn’t our best player, but he’s a top player and I think he would’ve been a good addition.

"It’s a missed opportunity, but it’s not as though we’ll be kicking ourselves massively."

A lot of Stoke fans will class this as a big shame going into the season. Hoever's input was widely appreciated by the Stoke faithful and a move to Ligue 1 could now really see his career set into gear.

Competition needed for Tchamadeu

With Tchamadeu proving to be the only right back at the club, Stoke will need to look elsewhere to Hoever.

The former Colchester right-back has settled in well at the Bet365 Stadium, starting their first game of the season in a 1-0 win versus Coventry, and also keeping a clean sheet.

He's had good attacking returns in the past with Colchester, having seven goal contributions in the 2022/23 season. Schumacher likes to have attacking full backs in his style, getting his defenders involved with the attack and exploiting spaces in the final third.

The Potters have been linked to a player that would fit the bill for Schumacher's team in Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston.

According to the Football Insider, Stoke, Swansea City and Oxford United are all in the race to sign the 20-year-old Scottish player on loan, from the Austrian outfit.

Johnston played 29 games last season and helped his side win a league and cup double, even earning a first call-up to the Scotland national team.

Since making his move, he has been integral for Sturm Graz and will be keen to show his talent in the Championship, but more importantly, his previous seasons in goal involvements from right-back will be something the Potters boss will look to explore, including six goal involvements for Scottish side Motherwell in the 2022/23 season.

Bali Mumba is certainly a full back that also fits his style. Although it looks like Mumba will be staying put at Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle this season, he is certainly someone that fits Schumacher's style. Especially considering he played under the Stoke boss during his time at Home Park.

Hoever will not be happening, but there are still chances for Stoke to strengthen this area of their squad.