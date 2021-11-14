‘Gutting news for everyone’, ‘Not what we wanted to hear’ – Many Stoke fans react to Harry Souttar update

Stoke City have confirmed that Harry Souttar will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury whilst away with Australia.

The 23-year-old was stretchered off during a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia during the week, but an update from the Championship club has revealed that Souttar is expected to miss the rest of the 21/22 campaign.

Souttar will now fly back to England to undergo surgery, with Michael O’Neill delivering his verdict on the injury.

“Harry has been outstanding for us but he knows that his season has almost certainly come to a premature end.

“I’ve spoken to him and although he’s bitterly disappointed, he knows that injuries are unfortunately part and parcel of the game.

“It’s a huge blow for such a young man but he will get all the support he needs from everyone at the Club.

“Our priority is to get him back to England so he can have surgery and begin his rehabilitation.”

Souttar has been a standout performer for The Potters this season, with the young defender consistently putting in excellent performances in.

The 23-year-old has been seen as the senior option for the majority of the year, with Ben Wilmot and Leo Ostigard often playing alongside him.

Bar the opening game of the season, Souttar has started every game for Stoke in the Championship season, and whilst they do have strong options in his absence, he will still leave a huge void.

The Australian international has attracted higher level interest with his performances this season, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton reportedly monitoring him.

It has also been reported that Stoke are interested in the young defender’s older brother John Souttar.

Here, we take a look at how Stoke fans have reacted on Twitter to news of the extent of Souttar’s injury…

Everyone gets injured at some point. No one gets away. We are waiting for you. 👊 — Kenth (@KenthA99) November 14, 2021

why can’t we have any nice things☹️🥲 — george (@StokeyyG2) November 14, 2021

Looking forward to seeing you back to full fitness next season @harryjsouttar — Stoke Fans Council (@SCFCSC) November 14, 2021

Gutting news for everyone. Wishing the big man a speedy recovery. — Mark (@SomeMightSay95) November 14, 2021

Absolutely dreadful news for him and us supporters🙄He’ll be a massive loss but onwards and upwards — steve (@stokesos) November 14, 2021

Not what we wanted to hear but hope you recover well ready for next season.. good luck Harry 👍🤞👌💛 @Ken87474152 😪😪 — Chris H ❤🤍❤🤍 (@Hughesy_Chris) November 14, 2021

It’s okay we’ll just replace him with his brother… pic.twitter.com/ewuz33rtyO — Harry (@wilshaw02) November 14, 2021

This is a gutting game changer. Souttar seemed destined for the top – and may still be – but a Stoke season already derailing could come crashing out altogether with this. — Nathan Spafford (@NathanSpafford_) November 14, 2021