Barnsley

‘Gutting’ – Many Barnsley fans react as West Brom transfer update emerges

It has undoubtedly been a frustrating start to the summer for Barnsley after failing to win promotion last term.

CEO Dane Murphy looks set to join Nottingham Forest, whilst Valerien Ismael has moved to West Brom having done such a remarkable job in charge last season.

Markus Schopp has since come in and replaced Ismael, but another high-profile departure now looks set to take place.

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Alex Mowatt is closing in on a move to West Brom to reunite with Ismael.

Mowatt has been such a key player for Barnsley in recent years, none more so than last season when he made 52 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals and registered seven assists in the Championship last term, and was a standout performer at this level.

To add more salt to the wounds, Mowatt looks set to join West Brom on a free transfer, despite his value and importance to Barnsley being much higher.

Here, we take a look at Barnsley fans’ reactions as Mowatt closes in on a move away from Oakwell to the Hawthorns…


