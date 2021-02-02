Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Gutting’, ‘Heartbreaking’ – These Derby County fans react to worrying player update

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed his disappointment for Krystian Bielik, as he expects the influential midfielder to be out for a lengthy period.

The Polish international missed much of the previous campaign because of a serious knee injury, and he was forced off in the win over Bristol City on Saturday with a similar issue.

Whilst the full extent of the setback is yet to be confirmed, as Bielik went for a scan yesterday, Rooney told The Athletic that the Rams ‘fear the worst’.

He’s got a scan today. We’ll know how bad his injury is after the scan. But it doesn’t look good. We all fear the worst. Anything other than the worst would be a bonus. We’re all gutted for him.”

The 23-year-old had been brilliant for Derby since returning from injury, and he had particularly shone in midfield during their strong recent form under Rooney.

So, it would be a major blow if he faces a spell out, and the fans are understandably worried about the prospect of playing without Bielik, whilst they also feel sorry for him given the issues he has had in the past.

