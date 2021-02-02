‘Gutting’, ‘Heartbreaking’ – These Derby County fans react to worrying player update

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed his disappointment for Krystian Bielik, as he expects the influential midfielder to be out for a lengthy period.

On Bielik: "He's got a scan today. We'll know how bad his injury is after the scan. But it doesn't look good. We all fear the worst. Anything other than the worst would be a bonus. We're all gutted for him. He was playing the best football of his career." BRUTAL. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) February 1, 2021

The Polish international missed much of the previous campaign because of a serious knee injury, and he was forced off in the win over Bristol City on Saturday with a similar issue.

Whilst the full extent of the setback is yet to be confirmed, as Bielik went for a scan yesterday, Rooney told The Athletic that the Rams ‘fear the worst’.

“He’s got a scan today. We’ll know how bad his injury is after the scan. But it doesn’t look good. We all fear the worst. Anything other than the worst would be a bonus. We’re all gutted for him.”

The 23-year-old had been brilliant for Derby since returning from injury, and he had particularly shone in midfield during their strong recent form under Rooney.

So, it would be a major blow if he faces a spell out, and the fans are understandably worried about the prospect of playing without Bielik, whilst they also feel sorry for him given the issues he has had in the past.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the news…

Gutting. Especially with the euros coming up — Leigh (@Leigh40771632) February 1, 2021

God I hate being a Derby fan — Teddy Fluck (@teddy_fluck) February 1, 2021

Sad for Bielik, he was starting to show just how good he is. https://t.co/z71MGUfh3Q — Wear a mask and wash your hands (@Maybot_8000) February 1, 2021

Doesn’t sound good for the lad https://t.co/Y0g1FAxqpo — Jack (@_Jack_27_) February 1, 2021