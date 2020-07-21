‘Gutting’, ‘Devastated’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as injury blow is confirmed

Leeds United have recently confirmed that Gaetano Berardi has suffered an ACL tear in their recent win over Derby County which will rule him out of action for the foreseeable future.

The defender has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this term, and played his part as they won a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are eight points clear of second-placed West Brom heading into the final match of this year’s campaign.

Berardi is out-of-contract at the end of the season though, and it appears as though Leeds have a tough decision to make on his future at the club.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to react to this irritating injury blow being confirmed, with a number of fans calling for Berardi to still be offered a new deal.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

@andrearadri give him a year contract , least we can do is support him financially through his recovery — Christopher 🕴 (@CM4892) July 20, 2020

Poor lad , please give him a contract extention — (C)aleb 🇮🇨⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@caleb23lufc) July 20, 2020

Awful injury. Nasty op and 4 months out. Don’t think we’ll see him in a #lufc shirt again 😢 — Antony Calvert (@antony_calvert) July 20, 2020

Poor Berardi. Has always given his all to the badge. Would have loved him to stayed next season. At least it ended for him with promotion. He put the club before himself extending his deal. Hope club looks after him during rehab. — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) July 20, 2020

Awful news. 😢 It wasn't a good result but so glad that I got to see him score his only goal for us in person. pic.twitter.com/7ycOHwkcRs — Alex (@AJG8701) July 20, 2020

So many out of contract players at other clubs refused to play on incase they got injured….. We have to give him a new contract to look after him. What a guy — Dan Messenger (@dan_messenger_) July 20, 2020

Devastated for him, but he went down a hero, who's dedicated six years of his career to us and performed spectacularly to help us out of this league. There'll be many in this team we'll paint as legends, but he deserves his spot in that discussion as much as any of them — ¡Premier League, Carajo! 💙💛 (@Josh_T95) July 20, 2020

This is horrendous news. Poor Berra, out of contract too. Devastating news for him — Charlsella Bielsenberg 💛💙 (@charlieros1e) July 20, 2020

Absolutely gutted for him. I trust the club will do the right thing and support his rehabilitation regardless of his contract situation. Actually just give him a one year contract as Alioski’s handler. — Tommo 🏆 (@LUFC1992_v2) July 20, 2020

Give him a new deal!! 🙏 #LUFC — Joe Catling (@JoeCatling19) July 20, 2020

Give him 1 year contact tho yeah ? Put his body on the line worth at least another year as a squad player — James (@jimmy_L_UFC) July 20, 2020

Like most people have said. Please give him a new contract and look after him during this time. He gave everything for us and helped us get back to the Premier League. Let’s make sure that’s not forgotten. — Andrew Leung (@CaptNorth) July 20, 2020

Prober gutting man please give him a new contract please — Billy 🏆🇮🇨 (@LUFC_BiIly) July 20, 2020