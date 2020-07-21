Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Gutting’, ‘Devastated’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as injury blow is confirmed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Leeds United have recently confirmed that Gaetano Berardi has suffered an ACL tear in their recent win over Derby County which will rule him out of action for the foreseeable future. 

The defender has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this term, and played his part as they won a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are eight points clear of second-placed West Brom heading into the final match of this year’s campaign.

Do you know what shirt number these Leeds United players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14

Patrick Bamford.

Berardi is out-of-contract at the end of the season though, and it appears as though Leeds have a tough decision to make on his future at the club.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to react to this irritating injury blow being confirmed, with a number of fans calling for Berardi to still be offered a new deal.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gutting’, ‘Devastated’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as injury blow is confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: