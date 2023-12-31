Highlights Despite QPR's struggles, midfielder Ilias Chair has been impressive at times this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists under manager Marti Cifuentes.

Chair's omission from the Morocco squad for the African Cup of Nations is good news for QPR, as it means he will be available for their upcoming matches.

Chair's disappointment at being left out of the squad could serve as motivation for him to perform even better and earn his place back in future tournaments, which can only benefit the R's.

It has been a disappointing season so far for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

A poor start to the campaign saw Gareth Ainsworth replaced by Marti Cifuentes in late October, and the Spaniard made an excellent impact following his arrival at Loftus Road, but his side's form has declined again in recent weeks.

The R's picked up an outstanding point in the 0-0 draw against second-placed Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Friday night, but they are now without a win in their last five games.

Cifuentes' men currently sit 21st in the table, four points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Cardiff City on New Year's Day.

Despite the Hoops' struggles, one player who has impressed once again this season is midfielder Ilias Chair.

It was a tough start to the campaign for Chair, but he has rediscovered his form under Cifuentes, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 10 appearances so far under the Spaniard, and putting in a number of strong performances.

Chair suffered a huge blow as he was left out of the Morocco squad for next month's African Cup of Nations, but while it will be devastating for the 26-year-old, Cifuentes will no doubt be delighted that he will be able to call upon his star man.

Ilias Chair's Morocco omission is good news for QPR

Chair was included in the Morocco squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making one appearance during the tournament, and he had recently spoken of his hopes of featuring at AFCON.

"I speak to him or one of his assistants every couple of weeks," Chair told Sky Sports.

"We chat about performances and just life in general. He's been really great with me.

"I'm still hopeful of going to AFCON and hopefully I can do that, but there are a lot of players who want to play for Morocco now, after what we achieved.

"I've missed out on the last few squads but that's how it should be. I don't think because you're a big player for a big team you should get called up even if you're not performing.

"It should be based on performances and form, and to be honest I've not really been in form lately so it's fair play that I wasn't called up. But now we're picking up, and I'm going to do my best to get there."

Chair will no doubt be incredibly disappointed to miss out, but had he been named in the squad, he could have potentially been unavailable for five QPR matches, with the tournament running from the 13th January-11th February.

The R's have four home games against Watford, Millwall, Huddersfield Town and Norwich City during that period, representing an excellent opportunity to pick up points, as well as a trip to Blackburn Rovers, and there is no doubt that having Chair at his disposal is a big boost for Cifuentes.

It is clear that Chair is determined to play for his country, and his omission from the AFCON squad could act as a motivation for him to win his place back for the next tournament, which can only be a positive for the Hoops in their battle against the drop.

Chair was linked with Leeds United and Leicester City this summer, but it seems unlikely he will be on the move in January after he exclusively told Football League World that he felt settled at the club.

The midfielder's full focus will now be on helping the R's avoid relegation - and his form will certainly be crucial to their hopes of remaining in the Championship.