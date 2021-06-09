Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League Two

‘Gutted’, ‘You deserve better’ – Many Swindon Town fans react to player transfer

Published

4 mins ago

on

Many Swindon Town fans have been reacting to the news that Scott Twine has joined MK Dons ahead of next season in Sky Bet League One, with the Buckinghamshire club confirming the signing on their Twitter.

The talented attacking midfielder was linked with a whole host of clubs this summer as his Swindon contract ran down towards expiry at the County Ground and was widely expected to move on.

Now he has elected to leave his boyhood club as he prepares to play third tier football once again at Stadium MK after being relegated with the Robins last season.

Twine was a popular figure at the club due to the fact that he supports them and will understandably be sorely missed by the fanbase.

Naturally his departure led to widespread reaction from the Swindon faithful on social media, with many taking to Twitter to react to the news yesterday evening.


