‘Gutted’, ‘You deserve better’ – Many Swindon Town fans react to player transfer

Many Swindon Town fans have been reacting to the news that Scott Twine has joined MK Dons ahead of next season in Sky Bet League One, with the Buckinghamshire club confirming the signing on their Twitter.

The talented attacking midfielder was linked with a whole host of clubs this summer as his Swindon contract ran down towards expiry at the County Ground and was widely expected to move on.

Now he has elected to leave his boyhood club as he prepares to play third tier football once again at Stadium MK after being relegated with the Robins last season.

Twine was a popular figure at the club due to the fact that he supports them and will understandably be sorely missed by the fanbase.

21 things every Swindon Town fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In which year were Swindon Town formed? 1977 1882 1876 1879

Naturally his departure led to widespread reaction from the Swindon faithful on social media, with many taking to Twitter to react to the news yesterday evening.

Best striker of a ball I’ve ever seen at this level. Surprised you lot have pulled this off tbh, expected him to get a Championship move. Wish him nothing but the best https://t.co/TDFe4zoypR — ً (@marleystfc) June 8, 2021

Fair play to him, no one wants to stay at Swindon with the current state our clubs in. They play decent football and will be fighting for promotion. Will Grigg and Twine next season is an unreal pair 👍🏼 — Will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@W179_) June 8, 2021

Is he older than the club he signed for? Good luck Scott. You will get a better move soon. — Malcolm Day (@MalcDaySTFC) June 8, 2021

Great signing for yous — Jack (@_jackstfc) June 8, 2021

take care of him pls — Ev (@EvDogSTFC) June 8, 2021

Painful to say but on and off the pitch, MK Dons look to be heading in a good direction. Their recent recruitment has been amazing and once the ownership is sorted, I’d love to see a similar scouting/recruitment analysis set up created at Swindon as a high priority. https://t.co/Yx23nhpGHx — CalvStats (@CalvStats) June 8, 2021

No hard feelings whatsoever, you deserve better than the mess this club is in at the minute. Like you said, hopefully one day we meet again. Best of luck❤️ — ً (@marleystfc) June 8, 2021

Totally understandable decision Scott. You must do the best for you. Gutted stfc is such a mess or it could have been very different. Thanks for your contribution and very good luck for the future we will watch in interest. Xx — Jill Shail (@jillshail) June 8, 2021

You leave with your integrity and reputation in tact, Twininho. Don’t be a stranger, lad. Well, be a @LoathedStranger, obviously. Keep at least one of those laces red and white.😉 #stfc #OneOfOurOwn — HanrahanrahaNoDigbyNoDeal (@Safehandsstfc1) June 8, 2021

Gutted as a fan but completely understand you need to do it. I wouldn’t want to play for this owner. Good luck wherever you end up. — Stuart Archer (@archeroo) June 8, 2021