‘Gutted’, ‘Very sad’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s departing message

Matt Penney has penned a message on Twitter ahead of his Sheffield Wednesday exit, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 23-year-old is one of 10 senior players are set to be released by Wednesday when their contracts expire this summer.

Penney has been at the club since joining as a youth player in 2006 and has taken to Twitter to send a message ahead of the end of his 15-year union with the Owls.

The end of an era, I just want to say a big thankyou to everyone @swfc.. staff, players and fans thats helped & supported me over the years, I wish the club all the best for the future!💙✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/YE5GpHiAGz — Matt Penney (@MattPenney_) May 24, 2021

The left-back looked to have established himself in the Wednesday side in the early part of 2021 but the arrival of new manager Darren Moore saw him slip back down the pecking order at Hillsborough.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship in 2020/21 and Penney’s exit looks to be part of a major squad overhaul.

Unlike Wednesday, he could well be set to stay in the second tier with reports indicating that QPR are interested.

Penney’s message has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, with many clearly disappointed that things didn’t work out for him at Hillsborough.

Read their reactions here:

Very sad to see this guy go. All the best for the future Matt 💙 #swfc https://t.co/cptpaEsEZg — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) May 24, 2021

Watched you all the way through u23 gutted it hasn’t worked out just keep pushing mate — Mark Baines (@markbaines64) May 24, 2021

Good luck mate.. You’ve got the talent but maybe need to work harder on your weaknesses. Shame to see you go but really hope you do well in the future 🦉 — Danny Gee (@dannygeez23) May 24, 2021

Wish you all the Best pal. Can’t believe you’re not going to be with next season. You are such a bright star 🌟. Thank you so much for your service. I wish you every success for the future, hopefully you’ll be back with in the future. 🤍🦉💙 — Dino S12 (@DPaggiossi) May 24, 2021

I always thought u were good enough in the championship one of youngest hot prospects we had but I’m not Darren Moore thank you for your service and thank you for signing my sons shirt WAWAW 🤍💙🤍💙🤍 — James fletcher (@jamesfletcher27) May 24, 2021

Not sure why it never kicked on for u lad at us. Ability is there. Good luck in your future career — john scott badkin (@badkin80) May 24, 2021

I personally tipped you for big things at Hillsborough. Shame, but you’re young enough to fulfil your potential. All the best — Leonardo Owl (@owl_leonardo) May 24, 2021

I wished you played more games for us then what you did. But you and only and the manager will know the reason behind that — Ian (@Townyowls40) May 24, 2021

Good luck shame it didn’t work out 🦉 — sarah (@sara_babiie) May 24, 2021