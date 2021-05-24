Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Gutted’, ‘Very sad’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s departing message

Published

8 mins ago

on

Matt Penney has penned a message on Twitter ahead of his Sheffield Wednesday exit, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club. 

The 23-year-old is one of 10 senior players are set to be released by Wednesday when their contracts expire this summer.

Penney has been at the club since joining as a youth player in 2006 and has taken to Twitter to send a message ahead of the end of his 15-year union with the Owls.

The left-back looked to have established himself in the Wednesday side in the early part of 2021 but the arrival of new manager Darren Moore saw him slip back down the pecking order at Hillsborough.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship in 2020/21 and Penney’s exit looks to be part of a major squad overhaul.

Unlike Wednesday, he could well be set to stay in the second tier with reports indicating that QPR are interested.

Penney’s message has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, with many clearly disappointed that things didn’t work out for him at Hillsborough.

