Sheffield Wednesday

‘Gutted’, ‘Very disappointed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans upset as 23 y/o makes Hillsborough exit

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley has joined League One side Blackpool on a permanent deal, which has left many Owls fans disappointed. 

Thorniley has joined the Tangerines for an undisclosed fee and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Simon Grayson’s side.

The 23-year-old was a regular fixture in the Wednesday side for large parts of last season, making 20 Championship appearances, but has not featured since the arrival of Garry Monk.

A product of the Everton academy, Thorniley made the switch to Hillsborough on a free transfer in July 2016.

The Englishman is comfortable as both a left-back and a central defender, versatility that could prove important for Blackpool in their promotion push this season.

The Tangerines are two points outside the top six in League One and will no doubt be hoping to climb up the table in the second half of the campaign.

After sealing his move to the North West club, Thorniley took to Twitter to send an emotional message to Wednesday fans.

Despite the 23-year-old only making 35 appearances for the Owls, it appears he was a popular figure at Hillsborough as many Wednesday fans have expressed their disappointment at his exit.

Read the reaction of supporters of the Yorkshire club here:


