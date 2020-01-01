‘Gutted’, ‘Very disappointed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans upset as 23 y/o makes Hillsborough exit

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley has joined League One side Blackpool on a permanent deal, which has left many Owls fans disappointed.

Thorniley has joined the Tangerines for an undisclosed fee and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Simon Grayson’s side.

The 23-year-old was a regular fixture in the Wednesday side for large parts of last season, making 20 Championship appearances, but has not featured since the arrival of Garry Monk.

A product of the Everton academy, Thorniley made the switch to Hillsborough on a free transfer in July 2016.

The Englishman is comfortable as both a left-back and a central defender, versatility that could prove important for Blackpool in their promotion push this season.

The Tangerines are two points outside the top six in League One and will no doubt be hoping to climb up the table in the second half of the campaign.

After sealing his move to the North West club, Thorniley took to Twitter to send an emotional message to Wednesday fans.

Over the moon to sign for @BlackpoolFC can’t wait to get back on the pitch! 🍊 Thank you @swfc for giving me the start I needed and thank you to the fans who have been nothing but top draw with me from my first game, all the best. 🦉 — Jordan Thorniley (@JudThorniley_4) January 1, 2020

Despite the 23-year-old only making 35 appearances for the Owls, it appears he was a popular figure at Hillsborough as many Wednesday fans have expressed their disappointment at his exit.

Read the reaction of supporters of the Yorkshire club here:

Gonna miss you lad, top class player. No doubt in my mind you’ll do well. Good luck x — «𝙑𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙮 » (@swfcEV) January 1, 2020

Very disappointed to see you leave Jordan but wish you all the best at Blackpool!!👍🏻 — Duchess (@PistolPete1867) January 1, 2020

Gutted — Mark Baines (@markbaines64) January 1, 2020

Surprised by this , but great opportunity for you to play some football. Great professional , you deserve to do well . Good luck 👍🏼 #swfc — nicky rowlinson 💁🏼 = girl 🙄 (@nicolarowlinson) January 1, 2020

Sorry to see you go all the best for future — mr manhattan (@thelmam46) January 1, 2020

Sad to see you move on, I have no doubt you’ll do excellently there, good luck. — Sharpey (@THEsharpey) January 1, 2020

so sorry to see you leave @JudThorniley_4 . seen your career grow, will miss you. great signing for @BlackpoolFC

always welcome back at S6.. stay an owl 🦉💙 — She-owl7 (@sheowl7) January 1, 2020

Shame to see you go our loss is Blackpool’s gain all the best — MO Liver (@moliver6980) January 1, 2020