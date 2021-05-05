‘Gutted to say the least’, ‘I’m crying’ – These Norwich City fans react as significant player updates confirmed

Norwich City have confirmed that midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer.

Norwich City will bid an emotional farewell to long-serving midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic when their respective contracts expire this summer. We thank both players for their contributions to the club and wish them the very best for their future careers. — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 4, 2021

There has been uncertainty surrounding the future of the pair for some time, with the Canaries waiting until they knew what division they would be in next season before making a decision.

And, with promotion confirmed, the club announced last night that both will be departing.

For Tettey, it ends nine years at Carrow Road, with the defensive midfielder joining from Rennes in 2012 and he was a key player, and popular figure, for most of his time at the club.

Meanwhile, Vrancic arrived in 2017, but he too made a major impact, with his ten goals from midfield in the title-winning 2018/19 campaign ensuring he is fondly remembered.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that fans were very sad to see the news about the pair, even if they know their influence on the pitch this season wasn’t what it once was.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Oh ffs. Not Tettey. I genuinely love that man. Testimonial!!! @TheCarTweeter im crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — kempez (@kempez79) May 4, 2021

Gutted to say the least but all we can do is offer a sincere thankyou for their service to the club & the memories they leave us with pic.twitter.com/BLSmlaSVGF — Chris Morphew (@cmorefew) May 4, 2021

Hi NCFC , I think your social media has been hacked , Someone has announced Tettey and Vrancic are leaving , — Darren Wilson (@delboycanary) May 4, 2021

Two gentlemen who have made great contributions to the club. Thank you for all you have done and the way that you have gone about it. Very best wishes to you both for whatever the future holds. Always canaries, always welcome at Norwich.💚💛 — Dennis Smith (@dennisdjssmith) May 4, 2021

A sad day but I guess it's part of the journey for the club and part of football. But isn't it great to be losing great players for the right reasons rather than keeping all the hangers on that we had under Alex Neil #OTBC — Just Paul Tommo Thomas 〓〓 (@PaulTommoMK) May 4, 2021

Sweet Mary Joseph and the wee donkey 😢….. Thanks for the memories Tettey! The Vrancic 30 yard passes & that free kick will be one those memories you remember of this Era! #NCFC — Mark Robertson (@Robertson91M) May 4, 2021

Legends in their own right. Tettey has had so much success with us & has gone through many different eras. Hero! 😢😢 — nodge 🏆 (@NCFC_T) May 4, 2021