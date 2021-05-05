Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted to say the least’, ‘I’m crying’ – These Norwich City fans react as significant player updates confirmed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Norwich City have confirmed that midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer.

There has been uncertainty surrounding the future of the pair for some time, with the Canaries waiting until they knew what division they would be in next season before making a decision.

And, with promotion confirmed, the club announced last night that both will be departing.

For Tettey, it ends nine years at Carrow Road, with the defensive midfielder joining from Rennes in 2012 and he was a key player, and popular figure, for most of his time at the club.

Meanwhile, Vrancic arrived in 2017, but he too made a major impact, with his ten goals from midfield in the title-winning 2018/19 campaign ensuring he is fondly remembered.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that fans were very sad to see the news about the pair, even if they know their influence on the pitch this season wasn’t what it once was.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


