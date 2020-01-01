Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Gutted to lose you’ – Loads of Swansea fans react to player’s message following significant decision

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bournemouth have taken the decision to recall Sam Surridge from his loan spell at Swansea City in order to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad for the second half of the Premier League season.

The Cherries have seen the likes of Josh King and Callum Wilson suffer injury problems in recent weeks, and this has resulted in Surridge returning to the south coast despite the fact he was getting regular game time with the Swans.

Surridge found it difficult to break into the starting line-up during the early part of the season due to the form of Borja Baston, but the 21-year-old has now started up front in six of Swansea’s last seven matches.

The attacker has now taken to Twitter in order to react to the news regarding his premature recall, and he took the opportunity to thank Swansea for the role they played in his development during the first half of the season.

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Where did Swansea finish in the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Plenty of Swansea fans responded to this tweet by wishing Surridge well following his efforts in South Wales, while others suggested that the England U21 international is now primed for a bright future in the top-flight.

Here are some of the responses…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gutted to lose you’ – Loads of Swansea fans react to player’s message following significant decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: