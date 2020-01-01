‘Gutted to lose you’ – Loads of Swansea fans react to player’s message following significant decision

Bournemouth have taken the decision to recall Sam Surridge from his loan spell at Swansea City in order to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad for the second half of the Premier League season.

The Cherries have seen the likes of Josh King and Callum Wilson suffer injury problems in recent weeks, and this has resulted in Surridge returning to the south coast despite the fact he was getting regular game time with the Swans.

Surridge found it difficult to break into the starting line-up during the early part of the season due to the form of Borja Baston, but the 21-year-old has now started up front in six of Swansea’s last seven matches.

The attacker has now taken to Twitter in order to react to the news regarding his premature recall, and he took the opportunity to thank Swansea for the role they played in his development during the first half of the season.

Thankyou to everyone @SwansOfficial will never forget my time there. Steve and the coaching staff were great with me throughout. Thankyou to all the fans that showed me support aswell. Couldn’t speak higher of the community and the club down in Swansea. Good luck🦢 #YJB — Sam Surridge (@surridge_sam) January 1, 2020

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Swansea finish in the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season? 8th 10th 12th 14th

Plenty of Swansea fans responded to this tweet by wishing Surridge well following his efforts in South Wales, while others suggested that the England U21 international is now primed for a bright future in the top-flight.

Here are some of the responses…

You were quality Sam gutted to lose you — greg fisher (@Torpey9) January 1, 2020

Top man for actually putting in a shift every single week. #YJB — Ashley (@AshJH_) January 1, 2020

Best of luck champ, worked hard and got a bright future. All the best yjb — dave🌝 (@GucciGovea) January 1, 2020

Thanks Sam, always gave 100%. Best of luck for the future #YJB 👍 — Declan Terry (@DeclanTerry_) January 1, 2020

Thank you for your efforts and goals scored. Hope you enjoyed living in this beautiful part of the world. Good Luck for your future!#YJB — Terry Sinnett (@TerrySinnett) January 1, 2020

Good luck, Sam. You have been excellent during your time as a Swan! You will go on to be a top PL striker. — Alfredo Nokez (@AlfredoNokez1) January 1, 2020

Have a great career in the PL and thanks for your contribution at the liberty .👍 — Paul13 (@Alecait) January 1, 2020