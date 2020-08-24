‘Gutted’, ‘That’ll go down well’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer update

Benfica youngster Jota is not a transfer target for Nottingham Forest, BBC Nottingham Sport have revealed.

Forest have been relatively active in the transfer window thus far, bringing in Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor all on free transfer, but Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to strengthen his squad even further.

Reports from Portugal have recently linked Forest with a move for Benfica youngster Jota, who was a reported transfer target for the Reds back in January.

Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Kelvin Wilson? Yes No

The 21-year-old made 28 appearances across all competitions for Benfica in 2019/20, scoring twice and registering three assists for the Portuguese giants.

But the young attacker, capable of playing out wide or through the middle, isn’t believed to be a part of Jorge Jesus’ plans for next season, with a loan exit likely to be on the cards this summer.

BBC Nottingham Sport, though, have revealed that Jota is not believed to be a target for Forest, contrary of reports linking the attacker with a move to the City Ground.

Plenty of Forest fans have since reacted to the news that Jota isn’t a target for the Reds, with most disappointed due to the excitement the young attacker brings going forward.

Here’s what they had to say…

That’ll go down well — Greg (@canwenotknockit) August 24, 2020

🤔 i wonder ? pic.twitter.com/hjBtsoPOSS — D J P (@08_darren) August 24, 2020

He probably should be though…. — Chris Baxter (@Bacca_2) August 24, 2020

Know your level. — Ato (@Holden_Tight) August 24, 2020

Dont think he ever was, and I dont think benfica would send him here anyway. — ®️o©️ky (@Rocky1Red) August 24, 2020

If he’s not good enough for Benfica then why should we have him — David Bond (@DavidBo12774501) August 24, 2020

Good need championship based players. Not player's with potential. — Dazmuss80 (@dazmuss80) August 24, 2020

Don’t think he ever was — Sam (@SamL0408) August 24, 2020

Blimey — Kieren (@kingkieren10) August 24, 2020

Gutted!!! — Joe Flint (@JoeeFlint) August 24, 2020