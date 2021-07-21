‘Gutted’, ‘Thanks for everything’ – These Bournemouth fans react as outgoing confirmed

Everton completed the signing of Asmir Begovic from Bournemouth last night for an undisclosed fee.

It’s no secret that the Bosnian international had been attracting interest from the Premier League side and the deal was finally confirmed on Tuesday evening, ending the keeper’s four-year stay at the Vitality Stadium.

Another year outside the top-flight meant it was always going to be hard for the Cherries to keep hold of the 34-year-old, who would’ve been one of the bigger earners at the club.

Following his exit, Begovic sent a message to outline just how much he had enjoyed his time on the south coast, as he thanked the fans for the support they had shown him during his time with them.

And, it’s fair to say that his efforts in the shirt were appreciated, with many of the support understanding that this was a good move for Begovic and that he’d given his all when playing.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

It was down to you that we got a sniff of promotion in the playoffs.

Quality keeper. Will be sadly missed. Thanks for everything 🍒 — Darren (@utciad1980) July 20, 2021

Gutted. Great keeper and Hopefully we shall meet next season!! 🍒🍒🍒 — Paul (@PaulDon1989) July 20, 2021

Good luck Asmir, and thank you for all your incredible goal keeping skills. You saved many a match for the Cherries 🍒. — Happy by the sea 💙 (@AngieLock50) July 20, 2021

Thank you for being such a vital part of the team and being such a great guy. I will always treasure my shirt!!! Wishing you so much luck #bournemouthsnumberone #asmirfanclub #onceacherry 💔🍒 — 🍒 Louise Rae  🍒 (@loulour1982) July 20, 2021

Absolutely gutted 😭but I wish you & your family all the best. You will be greatly missed! Without you I’m certain we wouldn’t have been in playoffs. You deserve top flight ⚽️ I really hope you don’t warm the bench, would be such a waste. — Deborah Daniels Ⓥ (@DeborahHD) July 20, 2021

You were fantastic last season Asmir, but unfortunately the club can’t afford to keep you — gary wood (@garywoo03644687) July 20, 2021

Good luck, begs. Top professional, always happy to interact with fans, and a top keeper too. @Everton are in safe hands. #OnceACherryAlwaysACherry — Carl (@Diggy_Donut) July 20, 2021