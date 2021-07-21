Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Gutted’, ‘Thanks for everything’ – These Bournemouth fans react as outgoing confirmed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Everton completed the signing of Asmir Begovic from Bournemouth last night for an undisclosed fee.

It’s no secret that the Bosnian international had been attracting interest from the Premier League side and the deal was finally confirmed on Tuesday evening, ending the keeper’s four-year stay at the Vitality Stadium.

Another year outside the top-flight meant it was always going to be hard for the Cherries to keep hold of the 34-year-old, who would’ve been one of the bigger earners at the club.

Following his exit, Begovic sent a message to outline just how much he had enjoyed his time on the south coast, as he thanked the fans for the support they had shown him during his time with them.

And, it’s fair to say that his efforts in the shirt were appreciated, with many of the support understanding that this was a good move for Begovic and that he’d given his all when playing.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


