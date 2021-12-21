‘Gutted’, ‘Tells you everything you need to know’ – These Barnsley fans react to surprise departure

In what may have come as a surprise to fans of the club, Barnsley announced the decision to release Dominik Frieser from his contract at Oakwell this afternoon.

The 28-year-old, whose contract was expiring in the summer of 2022, has left the Tykes by mutual consent after failing to appear in the club’s last four matches.

The versatile forward was acquired by ex-Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber in 2020, having plied his trade in his home nation of Austria for the whole of his career.

Frieser played 42 times in the Championship last season and despite not completing many matches due to Valerien Ismael’s desire to rotate his forward line, the Austrian played a part in the Yorkshire side making the Championship play-offs.

Despite poor results for the club this season, Frieser was named the Tykes’ Player of the Month for August but he’s failed to hit those heights going forward.

And after playing just 57 minutes of Poya Asbaghi’s first match in charge against Swansea City, Frieser hasn’t been seen since and the decision has been made to let him seek out opportunities closer to home.

Barnsley fans have been reacting to this decision and despite Frieser’s impact this season generally been minimal, there’s sadness over him leaving.

We employ Obbi Oulare and yet we’re letting Freezy walk out https://t.co/tTeR0QimhV — elijah (@eli_bfc29) December 21, 2021

Shaping up to be a fun couple of months…. 🙃 https://t.co/D0ApVPpA94 — BFC Luke (@BFC_Luke) December 21, 2021

Love this guy, so much. Thanks for all you did for the club. Won't forget you, once a red always a red. @DominikFrieser. Gutted I didn't get to meet you. Keep doing what you do 💪 https://t.co/YgCrV52P55 — Tommy Thornton🎅🎅 (@TommyTh01951861) December 21, 2021

Tells you everything you need to know about club that Dom was happy to leave by mutual consent… 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/MNv6CkjqqS — George (@Georgrundo) December 21, 2021

Never saw the man give up ran his socks off everytime he was on field and an overall good human with all time in world for fans will be surely missed — Chris Middlemass (@ShadowRecoil) December 21, 2021

Fantastic pro and a really nice bloke as well, really sad to see you leave @DominikFrieser always gave everything for the cause. — Franco Crestow (@FrancoCrestow) December 21, 2021

Thanks for all the hard work Dominik. — Trevor Townsend (@TrevTheRed1) December 21, 2021