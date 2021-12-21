Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Gutted’, ‘Tells you everything you need to know’ – These Barnsley fans react to surprise departure

Published

2 hours ago

on

In what may have come as a surprise to fans of the club, Barnsley announced the decision to release Dominik Frieser from his contract at Oakwell this afternoon.

The 28-year-old, whose contract was expiring in the summer of 2022, has left the Tykes by mutual consent after failing to appear in the club’s last four matches.

The versatile forward was acquired by ex-Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber in 2020, having plied his trade in his home nation of Austria for the whole of his career.

Quiz: Can you name which club Barnsley sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26

Alex Mowatt

Frieser played 42 times in the Championship last season and despite not completing many matches due to Valerien Ismael’s desire to rotate his forward line, the Austrian played a part in the Yorkshire side making the Championship play-offs.

Despite poor results for the club this season, Frieser was named the Tykes’ Player of the Month for August but he’s failed to hit those heights going forward.

And after playing just 57 minutes of Poya Asbaghi’s first match in charge against Swansea City, Frieser hasn’t been seen since and the decision has been made to let him seek out opportunities closer to home.

Barnsley fans have been reacting to this decision and despite Frieser’s impact this season generally been minimal, there’s sadness over him leaving.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gutted’, ‘Tells you everything you need to know’ – These Barnsley fans react to surprise departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: